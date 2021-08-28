Don’t hide headache, says Saridon’s new TVC

Attemting to position Saridon as the first line of defence against headaches, Bayer Consumer Health has partnered with GroupM’s, MediaCom and mCanvas to launch their new campaign ‘Sardard Chupao Nahi Mitao’ across TV and new age digital media.

“The 52-year-old brand has been synonymous with fast headache relief for generations. MediaCom and mCanvas co-created an engaging media innovation ensuring delivery of the message to the right audiences. With high engagement to the audiences and creatively communicate the brand proposition to ensure an innovative and engaging brand launch via AR filter on mCanvas’ properties,” the agency said.

Talking about Saridon, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health India, said, “Leveraging Saridon’s strong lineage & recall value, we at Bayer Consumer Health India in collaboration with MediaCom and mCanvas co-curated the unique interactive banner aiming to draw a beautiful synergy between the brand’s core values, creativity and technology. Customers are at the centre of our business strategy and the initiative harnesses individual brand strengths to target young adults through an engaging digital innovation and refreshed packaging.”

Talking about the campaign and collaboration, Ritu Mittal, Head of Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India said, “The innovation conceptualized by Mediacom and mCanvas is well integrated with our core proposition of ‘Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ to position Saridon as the first line of defence against headaches. Leveraging technology and creativity as a medium, the innovation brings forth the truth that consumers often fake a smile to hide their headaches. The integrated solution features a call to action, “Buy Now” directing users to the respective/brand’s landing page.”

The objective of the campaign was to promote the new TVC on mobile to have a two-way engagement with the consumers. With the help of a mobile creative users were asked to replace the fake smile caused due by headaches and reveal their true happy smile. The creative nudge communicated this could be achieved by consuming the one and only Saridon. Smartphone features and sensors were used to replace a sad smile of the smartphone user with a happy smile.

Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, Mediacom said, “Digital and technology are key to connecting with consumers today and we are happy to collaborate with the mCanvas team on this first of its kind innovation for Saridon using facial recognition and smile detection technology to bring the core proposition alive in an engaging format with consumers.”

The brand’s objective was to drive recall and make consumers act on their headaches, the seamless experience made sure of creating a lasting impression in the user’s mind and also gave them a call to action with a ‘Buy now’ plug-in. Setting the campaign high on innovation, mCanvas and MediaCom partnered and combined their technology and creative abilities to create a one-of-a-kind interactive mobile ad for its users.

Indrani Khanvilkar, Director, National Sales, mCanvas said, “This campaign challenged us to create an intriguing ad for a brand that is not only popular, but also a category leader. We took a cue from the brand tagline and created an ad that combined the phone’s native camera with our ’smile detection' API to create an experience that drives engagement and positive brand recall.”

