Dettol Toilet Soaps top advertising brand in week 35: BARC

Hindustan Unilever continues to dominate the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India list of top advertisers in Week 35. Dettol Toilet Soaps was the top advertising brand this week, meanwhile, Horlicks and Airtel Black bagged second and third spot in the top ten brand list.

Hindustan Unilever registered 5072.06 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt (India) at the second position with 3217.63 ad vol ('000 secs) and Brooke Bond Lipton India at the third position with 959.09 ad vol ('000 secs). Cadbury's India grabbed the fourth position with 708.24 ad vol ('000 secs), Procter & Gamble stood on the fifth position with 500.74 ad vol ('000 secs). The sixth spot was taken by Amazon Online India with 489.12 ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by Colgate Palmolive India with 468.89 ad vol ('000 secs). Ponds India took the eighth slot registering 428.38 ad vol ('000 secs) and Asian Paints claimed the ninth position with 397.19 ad vol ('000 secs). ITC Ltd stood was on number ten with 395.57 ad vol ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Dettol Toilet Soaps was on the top with 523.17 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Horlicks at the second position with 516.97 (000 secs) ad volume and Airtel Black on the third position with 381.35 (000 secs) ad volume.

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol, Dettol, and Vanish Oxi Action bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 332.1(000 secs) ad volume, 327.22(000 secs) ad volume, 307.68 (000 secs) ad volume, and 292.53 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Amazon.in, Clinic Plus Shampoo and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 285.35, 280.35, and 252.16 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

