CRED's Neeraj Chopra surprise to Disney+ Hotstar's SRK magic: Best ads of the fortnight

Be it Neeraj Chopra surprising everyone with his acting chops or Shah Rukh facing some major FOMO, the ad campaigns released in the past fortnight gave the internet a lot to talk about. It was all about creative storytelling, evoking some nostalgia, and striking conversations around gender equality for the ad world. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads released between September 11 and September 24.

Please note, it is not a ranking of the ads and the brands are arranged in alphabetical order.

Ceat “Aamir Khan - Cricket”

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign was to promote the brand’s premium SecuraDrive range of tyres. In its signature style, the ad spoke about Indian roads and the unexpected challenges they bring in front of the car drivers. The film features Aamir Khan celebrating a match win and speaking about a utopian world where everyone follows traffic rules and doesn't light firecrackers on the road. However, he highlights that until people start to live in that ideal world, one needs the safety of tyres to be able to withstand the different surprises that a driver faces on the streets.

CRED “Great for the Good x Neeraj Chopra”

The team of AIB once again left the netizens and the creative world impressed with their carefully curated satire around Indian’s latest obsession for the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for the CRED’s IPL series of ads. The ad showed Neeraj Chopra donning many avatars, right from a news reporter to a marketing manager in the ad and left the viewers raving over the young guy’s acting chops. The smart writing once again won over the hearts.

Disney+ Hotstar “SiwaaySRK”

Another gem from the team AIB and Early Man Films, #SiwaaySRK is a series of films based on the FOMO that the “King of Bollywood” is facing for his absence on the OTT platform. The cheeky scriptwriting and Khan’s ability to take a joke on himself is making the ad very popular among the viewers. The creative fraternity is also praising the campaign for the suspense it has created around the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan partnering with the platform for something special.

Manyavar Mohey “Kanyamaan”

Conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations, Manyavar Mohey’s campaign featuring Alia Bhatt beautifully questions the ritual of "kanyadaan" in a soul-stirring spot. The film presents a small but significant gesture of respect and equality that could be a harbinger of change. Though the film also got some hate on social media for “hurting religious sentiments”, there was also an immense amount of love pouring in for the ad for raising some important questions around traditions seen in the modern world, which is predominantly patriarchal.

Mondelez India “Kuch Khaas Hai”

Mondelez India, for its Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolates, brought back some nostalgia as it recreated its iconic 90s “Asli Swad Zindagi Ka” campaign. The ad, which reversed gender roles to wish good luck to the girls for the ongoing T20 World Cup, used the same song and storyboard to make a hard-hitting point of “Waqt Badla Hain, Zindagi Ka Swaad Nahin.” Created by Ogilvy, the campaign, much like its original version, claimed widespread popularity and praise from within the industry and also the audience.

