Coke's 'locked' bottle ensures you will spend Diwali only with loved ones

Coca-Cola India has rolled out a technological product innovation - a ‘locked’ Coke, which is a limited edition bottle of the beverage for the festive season. The ‘locked’ bottle is fitted with a special Bluetooth-enabled cap, that is programmed to open only in the presence of the sender’s mobile phone. The concept is in line with Coke’s recent #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign, which encourages consumers to meet and celebrate this Diwali in-person.

This is a first-of-its-kind product innovation by Coke in India and the TVC film has been conceptualised and created by Ogilvy Mumbai. The bottle can be ordered via a microsite by filling in the gift recipient’s residential address and a customized festive wish or message. The recipients will then receive the customized bottle via delivery, which will be pre-programmed to detect the presence of the sender’s mobile phone in order for it to be unlocked. This unique bottle acts as a symbolic reminder of a promise made to meet in person.

Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, brand Coca-Cola, said, “We at Coca-Cola are exhilarated to unveil a first-of-its-kind product innovation to our consumers. Digital enablement and product innovation are key pillars of growth for us at Coca-Cola, and our new ‘locked’ bottle perfectly aligns with this strategy. The unique limited-edition gift bottle (that is available in India) is sure to inspire social connections, as people come together to meet, greet, connect, and share a (locked) Coke this Diwali.”

The innovation will be brought alive by a 360-degree campaign, including a series of digital films, partnerships with popular influencers.

