Brand ambassador Alia Bhatt stars in Titan Raga's new campaign

Titan Raga, known for its progressive messaging, is all set to take a bold stance this time as it on boards Alia Bhatt as its new ambassador. The onboarding of the young and vibrant actor also marks the launch of the brand’s new TVC campaign, Boldly Beautiful. Raga by Titan, known for its contemporary conversations around gender, celebrates women who embrace their authentic bold self-expression in the new film.

Titan Raga’s new TVC campaign, conceptualized in partnership with Ogilvy, is an ode to young Indian women who aspire to break the societal barriers of inhibitions around self-expression and desires. With Alia in her naturally vibrant and feisty spirit, the film normalizes spontaneity in typical familial conversations. The newly-wedded actor is seen as a bride-to-be who is expressing herself uninhibitedly in tune with her own raga amidst a typical wedding set-up. Through a light-hearted concept, Boldly Beautiful encourages consumers to be themselves unapologetically, and establishes Raga as the perfect accessory for these bold and beautiful expressions.

Commenting on the announcement, Sirish Chandrashekar, Marketing Head, Titan said, "We are delighted to have Alia Bhatt on board as Titan Raga's brand ambassador. Titan Raga symbolises expressiveness. Be it through product design or through advertising, the brand always expresses a definitive point of view that resonates with the contemporary young woman. Alia, being bold and expressive herself, is an ideal choice to amplify the brand's narrative"

On associating with Titan Raga, Alia Bhatt said, “I am absolutely thrilled about associating with Titan Raga and look forward to working with this iconic brand. Titan Raga has always expressed a woman's point of view in an interesting manner. The new campaign seeds in a deeper connect through designs that are beautifully expressive and contemporary. I hope to inspire authentic and bold stories of young Indian women with Titan Raga.”

Commenting on the TVC Campaign, Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South “It is true that you don’t just match brands to your body, but to your personality and to your soul. There’s always something about a great brand that goes beyond the beautiful design and functionality and connects deeper within. Titan Raga’s tone and manner have been one such stellar voice that’s always been beautifully bold, unabashed, and authentic in expression. This story is an attempt to capture that spirit with our ever-changing, ever-evolving social scenario.”

