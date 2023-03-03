Best ads of the fortnight: HDFC Life tracks 'Missing Dulha', Viacom18 lauds feminine grit
These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28
Another fortnight went by and we are yet again blessed with a treasure trove of brilliant ads. We were treated to some rib-tickling ones and some that made us groove. Brands like Amazon, Coke, Pepsi and HDFC Life have made it to our roster of best ads this fortnight.
These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28. As usual, these ads have been listed in alphabetical order.
Amazon
Amazon released a series of short films centred on the unbridled joy one feels when a brown parcel arrives. The light-hearted films tell everyday stories of people ordering not only exciting things but also mundane "roz ka samaan" with Amazon. The 'Aaj Kya Khareeda?' campaign has been created by Ogilvy India.
Atomberg
The sassy twins from the previous Atomberg campaign are back. The two tackle tricky situations involving tax department, the electricity officials and their elusive "rich" father in the new campaign. Like its predecessor, the ads are light-hearted, memorable and adorable. The twins who were much younger in the previous campaign may have a continued association with the brand in the future. "'Atom' and 'Berg' are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well," said the fan company.
Coca-Cola
This Coca-Cola Zero Sugar spot has a Lata Mangeshkar connection. It samples one of the biggest hit songs from the 90s from the movie Yeh Dillagi "Hoton pe bas tera naam hain." The film stars Tiger Shroff who finds out whether the zero-sugar variety of the popular beverage is still as good as the real thing. Ogilvy India has crafted the film.
HDFC Life
The life insurance brand goes the whodunnit route for its new 10-film campaign "The Missing Dulha." These bite-sized films capture all the wedding-day shenanigans of Indian families with a motley crew of characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each ends with a cliffhanger to keep the audience engaged for the next one.
Pepsi
The new Pepsi ad with Ranveer Singh borrows heavily from the actor's life and the judgements he faces. There's perhaps no Indian celeb who wears his heart as nonchalantly on his sleeve as Singh does, and he gets a lot of flak for the same. Often trolled for his outlandish sartorial choices or high-octane off-screen persona, Singh is a perfect embodiment of "You do you." In true Ranveer Singh style, the film ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ urges the youth to be who they are without seeking validation from the society. Like the Coke ad, Pepsi also samples a 90s song. The video is set to the 1991 hit song ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar.'
Viacom18
The country is waiting in anticipation for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Ahead of the tournament, Viacom18 released a celebratory film, saluting the grit and determination of the female cricketers of the country. "Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par" features a montage of women playing gully cricket. Often having to battle prejudices and other bureaucratic roadblocks, Indian female athletes fight tooth and nail to fulfil their lifelong dreams to play cricket on a national level. The film is an ode to their fighting spirit.
HDFC Life cracks the case of 'The Missing Dulha'
The ten-film campaign humorously captures the pre-wedding shenanigans of Indian families while driving home the importance of life insurance
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
HDFC Life's latest campaign, ‘The Missing Dulha’, HDFC Life aims to create awareness on the importance of life insurance and its various product categories through a set of ten films with the help of a story that revolves around a groom who goes missing on his wedding day.
Aptly titled ‘The Missing Dulha’, these ten byte-sized films humorously capture the nuances behind a classic Indian family wedding, the various characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each film ends with a cliff-hanger to keep the audience interested in what’s coming next while communicating a feature of life insurance plans in a unique and humorous manner.
Life insurance is a must-have product for all individuals for their financial security and fulfilment of future financial goals, enabling them to face life’s challenges and live with pride. Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims to deliver the message as to how life insurance and its benefits are important for individuals in a simple yet relatable way.
Speaking on this unique campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life, said “One of the barriers to life insurance penetration in India has been the fact that the category benefits are not fully appreciated by potential consumers. Our purpose as an organisation has been to simplify products and come up with features that make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers. The challenge put forth to the marketing team was to demystify life insurance and do it in a manner that make the category appeal to a wider audience pool.
With this objective we have launched ‘The Missing Dulha’ a first-of-its kind, 10-part ad-series which brings to the forefront the nuances of various life insurance product categories in a manner that is interesting and easy-to-understand. We believe this unique approach coupled with the right dose of humour set in a typical Indian wedding scenario, makes the film relatable to a large section of Indian consumers. We hope this campaign will go a long way in educating consumers about the importance of life insurance products and their features.”
Dentsu Group President takes ‘corporate responsibility’ for Tokyo Olympics bid rigging
As per reports, Hiroshi Igarashi made the admissions during questioning by prosecutors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 11:24 AM | 1 min read
Dentsu Group President Hiroshi Igarashi has accepted corporate responsibility for a suspected rigging in bids for contracts related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, media networks have reported.
Igarashi is said to have made the admissions during questioning by Tokyo officials.
Late last year, Hakuhodo, a Japanese advertising and PR company, admitted to rigging the bids.
The ad agency had allegedly informed Dentsu about the contracts it wanted to win and later they turned out to be the sole bidders for the same.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags JioMart’s integrated mandate
The agency will manage brand-building solutions, high-decibel tactical launches and also lead social media and content strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 9:22 AM | 1 min read
JioMart has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its integrated creative mandate.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will not only manage the full range of brand-building solutions and high-decibel tactical launches but will also lead their social media and content strategy through their digital arm Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the mandate, “Every single win matters but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the scale and the challenge involved. Reliance’s JioMart is as big as it gets, taking on a couple of established global giants in the Indian Market to redefine the hyper competitive ecommerce space is massive. We at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi are extremely proud to partner the most valuable Indian company in this journey. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at JioMart.”
Mascot Monday: How a twirling girl helped Nirma outshine competition
The story of one of India's greatest advertising legacies, the Nirma Girl, is rooted in a personal tragedy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 9:11 AM | 4 min read
Choosing a mascot can be a mind-boggling task for new brands since the icon has to represent it in letter and spirit. Naturally, it’s a job that requires a lot of planning and thought. When Nirma owner Karsanbhai Patel had to come up with one for his fledgeling washing powder brand in the 70s, it was a decision he took from the heart.
The Nirma mascot or the “twirling girl”, who is an integral part of India’s advertising heritage, is in fact, inspired by Patel’s late daughter Nirupama.
The story of Nirma
Nirma will forever be known as the David who felled HUL’s Goliath Surf by offering the Indian middle class a value-for-money proposition. Sold at a mere Rs 3.5 per kilo, Nirma dethroned Surf that was priced at Rs 13 for the same amount.
Patel, a chemist by profession, created the powder with simple soda ash and a few other ingredients. Curious to know whether he could get people to buy it, he wheeled around on his bicycle, selling the powder door-to-door out of nondescript polythene bags. He did find success and Nirma eventually made it to the markets in the 70s.
But how will people resonate with the brand? Patel decided to give it a name and a mascot, and he chose the ones that were closest to his heart.
He fashioned “Nirma” from his daughter’s name “Nirupama” and even featured her as the mascot of the new brand.
The icon is a little girl in a bright white dress who appears to twirl on the Nirma packet. She is portrayed with thick, lustrous hair adorned with a bow. She wears a white twirly dress with polka dots on it. The moppet completes her look with black Marie Jane-type shoes and white socks. If you look closely, a small bindi adorns her face. Patel took the help of a signboard painter to create the mascot, inspired by his beloved daughter.
Later, the colourised version of the mascot shows that her immaculate white dress has accents of blue in it and she wears a blue pair of socks.
The Nirma girl also made her way into many ads of the brand. The ads often end with a girl twirling in a white dress and then merging with Nirma’s icon. She is closely associated with the brand’s jingle “Washing powder Nirma”, which conjures up images of the mascot.
Legacy
The Nirma Girl is undoubtedly one of India’s greatest advertising legacies, ranking with unforgettable mascots like the Amul Girl, Lijjat Bunny and the Onida Devil.
The mascot helped the brand create a distinct identity, eventually helping Nirma beat Surf in the 80s.
Over the years, the Nirma saw many iterations, but the girl remained a constant. The brand also championed “femvertising” through its mascot and its ads, empowering women to associate with the product.
However, things changed when Patel’s son Hiren K Patel took the reins of the company as MD in 2006. Nirma decided to phase out the mascot from all of its ads, owing to a personal tragedy that took place decades ago. The eponymous “Nirma” or Nirumpama, Patel senior’s daughter, had passed tragically in a car accident. Apocryphal accounts on the internet say that she was struck down by a car when she was returning home from school, and that the company and the mascot were tributes to her memory.
As a sign of respect for the departed, the company decided to stop showcasing the twirling girl in the ads, but retained her likeness on all the product packets.
The moppet, along with the Nirma jingle, holds a special place in the cultural zeitgeist of India, inspires instant recall and has high nostalgia value.
Not too long ago, actress Swara Bhaskar was compared to the mascot when she wore a short, white dress with a puffed skirt.
Despite her absence from ads these days, the Nirma Girl continues to be a beloved icon for Indians.
e4m Chill Out: Bandra is the world's best place for BBDO's Josy Paul
In an exclusive fun chat, the BBDO Chairman talks to us about being an 'emotional archaeologist', his weekend getaways and more
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Josy Paul, Chairman of BBDO, and the creative mind behind many successful campaigns for various brands spoke to us about what he does on most weekends and about his likings apart from the high-demanding job.
In this unique column by e4m, "Chill Out", Paul shares how he loves strolling on the streets of Bandra.
Asked about a skill he wants to learn this year is, Paul quipped it would be “How to rock the boat without falling”.
Watch here Paul's me-time shenanigans:
Hindware Italian Tiles launches new campaign ‘broken not waste’
The campaign aims to raise awareness about the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 26, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Hindware Italian Tiles from the house of Hindware has announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘BROKEN NOT WASTE’. Conceptualised and executed by Hindware Italian Tiles and Grapes, an integrated communications agency, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects. It encourages consumers to adopt a sustainable approach by reusing or recycling broken tiles. As part of the campaign, Hindware has partnered up with Delhi Street Art – DSA Foundation to create stunning mosaics using waste tiles and view broken tiles as a valuable resource that can be repurposed and used creatively.
The campaign involves creating vibrant mosaics of 32 square feet at Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School and Surjit Wasu Memorial School in New Delhi. The mosaics were created by a team of talented artists, interior designers and architects who used their creativity and skills to transform waste tiles into beautiful works of art. The entire project is part of Hindware’s commitment to sustainable design and their efforts to reduce waste.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said "As the leader in the bathroom industry in India, we felt that we had a responsibility to address the issue of waste produced through renovation and construction. Our campaign ‘Broken Not Waste’ is another step towards raising awareness for usage of the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects and encourage people and industry leaders to adopt sustainable practices. With this campaign, we further strengthen our commitment to sustainability and our aim to reduce environmental impact through innovation and creativity.”
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited, said “At Hindware, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our impact on the environment. Art has the power to create awareness and therefore we have partnered with Delhi Street Art – DSA to transform waste tiles into one-of-a-kind artwork. These murals will be symbol of our commitment to sustainable practices and encourage other to follow the same”
Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes commented, “Our main purpose with the ‘Broken Not Waste’ initiative is to promote a sustainable mindset, with the tile and construction industry at the centre of it. So, the campaign communication focused on providing simple, practical solutions to combat the issue, while sensitising the audience about it. Moreover, the mosaic art installations give a physical presence to the idea and serve as a tangible representation of the impact garnered by the initiative.”
The campaign launch coincides with the National Tile Day on February 23, 2023. The brand will take this step further and looks forward to scaling it up in the future. Both mosaics created under the ‘Broken Not Waste’ campaign were unveiled in New Delhi, and more art pieces are expected to be created across the country. This innovative project is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in promoting sustainable living and reducing waste. Additionally, Hindware has partnered up with dealers, interior designers, and architects for extending the efforts of the campaign to address the tile waste issue right from the designing to end construction of a building and adopt corrective measures to reduce the impact.
PNB Housing Finance’s new campaign addresses consumer concerns about home loans
The film is titled ‘Home loan so easy, life is worry free’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:02 AM | 2 min read
Home loans help individuals to fulfil their aspirations to own a home. However, committing to regular monthly interest payments over a long home loan tenure may trigger uncertainty and anxiety among people.
Keeping these concerns in mind, PNB Housing Finance has launched a new, integrated marketing campaign, ‘Home loan so easy, life is worry free’. The campaign has two short films addressing the worries that homebuyers have when opting for a loan. In the first film, an SME business owner is browsing properties online when a particular home catches his attention. In the second film, a young couple is seen in a sample flat and the wife is excited. A miniature alter ego appears on the protagonists' shoulders and questions them about the choices a home loan will force them to make, such as choosing a loan over life goals or business expansion. The films then resolve this dilemma by informing viewers about PNB Housing Finance’s home loans that come with hassle free, attractive interest rates and longer tenures.
It highlights key features such as 30 years loan tenure and loans up to 90% of the property value.
PNB Housing Finance has adopted a 360-degree marketing approach for the campaign. The print advertisements will be carried in newspapers covering seven languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The advertisements have already been rolled out in some of the major print publications and will be featured on leading television news channels as well. Individuals will get to see TV ads via L-band and Aston broadcast on two Hindi channels for national reach and two regional channels for each of the target markets in rural regions. The cast includes region-specific actors building a strategic connection with the audience.
PNB Housing has also engaged in a digital advertising effort, including web banners as well as Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram advertisements. All of these are meant to ease the concerns property buyers have before committing to a loan.
