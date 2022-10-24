Asian Paints rolls out festive film

People are celebrating Diwali with pomp and gaiety this year. Tuning into that joyous fervour, Asian Paints aims to connect with their consumers through a heart-warming film that carries forward their brand ethos, ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’.

The film conveys a heart-filled message about bringing families together while also highlighting the joy-filled equity a home holds.

In the film, Asian Paints emphasizes togetherness and celebrations that are at the heart of festivals. It epitomizes the collective spirit of bonding beautifully and tells how festivals hold families in a spell of happiness.



Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the film shows a family coming together to celebrate Diwali in a freshly painted home decked up with decorative lights and diyas. It depicts that home is a loving sanctuary in which relationships grow and we discover happiness with our near and dear ones, and Diwali brings out that refreshing feel of family connections - an important part of this joyous festival. Through the film, Asian Paints brings alive the simple pleasures of family and the great joy of being around them.



Presenting the Diwali film, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “The purpose of this special Diwali film is to make people feel a strong emotional connect with their homes and how it becomes inspiring because of the people residing in it. The narrative is of happy exchanges and wholesome bonding that the festive season exudes to people. Piyush with his words and voice, both, once again has created a strong sense of belonging with the message of ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’. The film is armed with positivity and carries the Asian Paints leitmotif by capturing the importance of family bonding. It is more about filling a home with decor and colour that amplifies its meaning and feeling.”



Speaking about the film, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “Har ghar kuch kehta hai is such a powerful platform that allows us to express the feelings of the people. 'Har ghar kuch kehta hai' continues to ensure a strong emotional connect with the brand Asian Paints. With this film, Piyush, the creator of ‘Har Ghar’ has yet again beautifully captured the mood of the nation this festive season.”

