Ads that impressed us this fortnight

The Indian adland is a hotbed of creativity, fresh ideas, and a unique approach to storytelling. It churns out hoards of interesting and appealing ad campaigns on a regular basis, which not only serve the brand purpose but also start interesting conversations within the people. This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most appealing and creative ad campaigns that have left the audience and critics impressed. While the last edition featured the top five campaigns from the unconcluded season of IPL 2021, this time the selection will include the most interesting campaigns from Mother’s Day and Eid-ul-Fitr along with other creative works.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Facebook “More Together”

Facebook extended its “More Together” thought in its latest Eid campaign, conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu. The ad rises above the stereotypes of the festive ads and narrates the story of a young guy helping people get vaccinated. Powered by a soulful background track and impressive topical storytelling, much like the others in the campaign, the six-minute-long film brought a smile to our faces,

Future Generali India Insurance Company #HealthInsideOut

In its third phase of the #HealthInsideOut campaign, Future Generali featured India’s sports legends in a five-part video series called ‘Mind Matters’, conceptualised by What’s Your Problem (a Wondrlab company). Actor Samir Kochhar conducted insightful interviews with the likes of Sania Mirza, Sunil Chettri, Abhinav Bindra, Robin Uthappa, and Cheteshwar Pujara, all talking about their struggles with mental health. The series does a great job in raising awareness of mental health issues.

Hindustan Times #HappyMother’sDay

Conceptualised by Dentsu, Hindustan Times Mother’s Day campaign reminds viewers of the unsung contribution of mothers who are making unimaginable sacrifices and are still standing tall at the frontlines as doctors, nurses, administrators, journalists, members of law enforcement squads, or volunteers. Real-life stories of women are celebrated in this thoughtful campaign.

Kotak Mutual Fund #MadatHiIbadatHai

Based on the core idea of Ramadan being a month of ibadat (worship), Kotak Mutual Fund’s Eid campaign communicated how helping others is the biggest form of worship in these testing times. The video tells a real-life story of Shahnawaz and his team who have been helping the needy during this pandemic. The voiceover talks about the general festivities of Eid while the images show a contrasting scheme of our new normal, making it an engaging experience.

Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner x Biswa Kalyan Rath “Mast Admi”

Newly married “Mast Admi” Biswa Kalyan Rath takes the quirky route in the new Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner ad. The vacuum device, he says, has made his house “too clean.” Throughout the spot, he is seen putting the “cutie” in a tough spot, placing challenges in its path and eventually befriending the device because he can’t beat it. The tongue-in-cheek narrative and Biswa’s unique style make this campaign a big hit.

PregaNews #CoolHaiMeriMaa

Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection card brand Prega News celebrated mother’s day with a sweet campaign highlighting the role of a mother in shaping a child’s personality. Conceptualised by SG Media, the campaign is an initiative to appreciate the mothers’ will of standing tall and smiling for their children and guiding them in the toughest of tough situations.

TVS Eurogrip “For a Country Full of Turns”

Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, TVS Eurogrip’s film campaign showcases the brand’s range of tyres for India, a ‘country full of turns’. The relatable representation of the narrative, and exciting writing makes it a delightful watch. The campaign stems from the consumer insight that all bike riders experience uncertainty and vulnerability during their ride at times. One of these times is when they take a turn, the time when having an efficient pair of tyres is key. The film positions TVS Eurogrip as the ‘bike tyre specialist’ that aims to help riders take any turn confidently.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)