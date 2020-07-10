Ad volume for top 10 categories & brands higher in June ’20 vs last year: TAM AdEx

As per TAM AdEx-Television & Digital Advertising Report for Q1, the difference in TV ad volume between 2019 and 2020 is at a minimum for this June

The television advertising volumes in June are close to touching normalcy, shows data provided in the TAM AdEx-Television & Digital Advertising Report for Q1. This is reflected in a comparison to the figures for the same period in the previous year.

A comparison of both years shows that the difference in advertising volume is minimal for June this year.

As per the data, in the months of April and May ad durations witnessed a significant dip. For instance, in April, television saw a drop of 47% in ad duration hours from 34,000 in 2019 to 18,000 in 2020. Similarly, for May the ad duration dropped by 41.67% — from 2019’s 36,000 to 21,000 hours in 2020. However, June witnessed the least decline of 6.45% — 31,000 hours in 2019 and 29,000 hours in 2020.

As per the report, the ad volume share of News, GEC and Movies genres grew in June 2020 as compared to the same period last year. But the Music and Kids genres saw a decrease in ad volume share in June 2020 when compared to the previous year. In fact, the share of the three genres - news, GEC and movies - together increased to 84% in June 2020 as compared to 77% in June 2019.

Television also witnessed a total of 29 exclusive categories this June compared to June ’19. Ecom-payment banks, Gripe Water, Mutual Funds, Contraceptives and Retail Outlets were among the top 10 new categories. As per the report, the top ten categories and advertisers increased their ad volume share in June 2020 as compared to the previous year.

The report also shows that June 2020 observed 46% more advertising volume compared to May this year. Also, week 26 registered 38% more Ad Volumes compared to week 23. The average hours of ad duration has increased to 980 hours in June ’20 from 673 hours in May.

The number of categories and brands in June 2020 also registered a rise when compared to April and May. While the number of categories increased from 334 in May to 341 in June, the count for brands stands at 2,811 in June as compared to 2,713 in May. However, the number of advertisers has seen a dip to touch 1,781 as compared to 1,836 in May.

Interestingly, in June 2020, 8 out of top 10 categories belong to the FMCG sector and the top 50 categories had 3/4th of the Ad Volume share. HUL leads the advertising with more than 1/4th of the Ad Volumes and top 50 advertisers contribute nearly 75% share







The report states that the 24 categories and 550+ advertisers exclusively advertised in Jun’20 compared to Apr-May’20.



