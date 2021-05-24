AcneStar face wash launches digital campaign with regional influencers

The brand has collaborated with 4 leading actresses from different regions to engage with the audience in their local language

AcneStar face wash from the house of Mankind Pharma has streamlined its marketing strategy with digital campaigns on their YouTube and social media platforms. AcneStar has come up with a digital campaign with regional influencers to leverage different audience bases from their digital affinities and demographics.

With the rise in number of internet users in India, through this campaign, the brand has adopted newer languages to engage with their audience in their local language. To capture the different regional speaking markets the brand has collaborated with 4 leading actresses from different regional markets.

The brand has collaborated with Himanshi Khurana, Indian model, actor and singer who has worked in Punjabi-language films to boost brand affinity in the Hindi and Punjabi speaking market. Another Indian film actress who has predominantly appeared in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil language films, Pranitha Subhash, for the southern region.

Priyanka Sarkar, a Bengali film actress will help the brand to double down its presence in Bengali speaking audience and to tap into the Marathi speaking audience the brand has leveraged actress Hruta Durgule.

Keeping in mind the diverse audiences across the country, the brand has plans to rope in more regional influencers in the coming days. The brand is focused on establishing a stronger presence across the nation by leveraging regional influencers as their catalyst. The campaign is designed and planned on the basis of consumer insights and learnings from the past campaigns.

Speaking on the campaign, Joy Chattejee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “AcneStar is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial face wash which plays an important role in everyone’s life and we are trying to create awareness for our brand through regional approach. We are confident that this campaign will help us build deeper and newer connections with our audiences.

With this campaign, AcneStar face wash is planning to reinforce its position in the market with an aim to be known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial face wash with the goodness of aloe vera, salicylic acid, glycolic acid that fights with the biggest enemy of skin that is acne and pimples and gives a beautiful clear skin, free from acne.

