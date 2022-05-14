Aashirvaad's new campaign encourages homemakers to embark on their entrepreneurial journey

Aashirvaad Atta announced a special initiative 'Raho Chaar Kadam Aage'. The campaign is aimed at enabling homemakers fulfil their innate need to be accomplished through upskilling and helping them to monetize the acquired skills. 'Raho Chaar Kadam Aage' is a celebration of this flagship brand’s 20-year momentous journey in which it has delighted millions of homemakers. In an endeavour to further strengthen its relationship with them, the brand has partnered with Hunar Online Courses, an online learning platform, to provide a range of courses to equip women with contemporary skills and help them embark on their entrepreneurial journey. In addition, Aashirvaad has collaborated with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, to offer women a selling platform once they complete their course. As part of this initiative, Aashirvaad aims to offer courses with a value of over Rs 45 crore and reach over 1,50,000 women.

To participate, homemakers can register themselves by purchasing Aashirvaad Atta’s promotional pack and scanning the QR code or giving a missed call on the number mentioned on the pack. The completion of registration will lead the users to the Aashirvaad WhatsApp bot, designed to offer personalised assistance to consumers and help them opt for a course of their choice from the array of Hunar online courses. There are over 20 courses available on Hunar that homemakers can choose from, including international cuisines, embroidery, entrepreneurship, baking, chocolate making, fashion designing, to name a few. Hunar has been engaged to facilitate consumers with end-to-end support in their online courses, including faculty sessions, live sessions, assignment submissions, and certification. To partner and help consumers during their course, Aashirvaad and Hunar will extend 24*7 support through a WhatsApp bot, ensuring that consumers’ queries get addressed in time. In order to receive the certification, each customer will be required to clear a final exam at the end of their digital course.

Once the customers complete their course, Flipkart’s platform and wide range of networks will help establish their ventures or businesses. Aashirvaad will be an integral part of their entrepreneurial journey, right from intensive hand-holding to onboarding with the e-commerce ecosystem via onboarding trainers, one-on-one training sessions, on-ground workshops, to providing specialised support to help resolve their process roadblocks. Aashirvaad has also launched an ad campaign to promote this initiative, which can be viewed here.

The film beautifully illustrates the desire of women to earn a living, progress and be accomplished in their lives. The ad film narrates the story of two women, who with the help of Aashirvaad, have set themselves apart through creating meaningful businesses based on their skillsets.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive – Staples, Snacks and Meals, ITC Ltd., said, "Over the past two decades, Aashirvaad Atta has delighted millions of households with a portfolio of high-quality offerings. We at ITC have cherished the special bond of trust and companionship with the Indian homemaker, built and strengthened over the years. In line with our commitment to create a meaningful difference and catalyse transformation in the true spirit of a brand with a purpose, we have spearheaded this initiative to support and encourage aspiring homemakers to realise their dreams and become agents of change. This endeavour aims to help them in their entrepreneurial journey by providing them with the required support/assistance through the facilitation of relevant skilling programmes. Raho Chaar Kadam Aage is a platform for the women in our country to help them take charge of their lives and live the life they have always dreamt of.”

He further added, “We are delighted to partner with Hunar Online Courses and Flipkart to help strengthen this special initiative from Aashirvaad.”

In alignment with Flipkart’s vision of giving a level-playing field to all entrepreneurs alike, this initiative strikes the right chords within homemakers by offering them avenues to showcase their talent and help become financially independent and successful. Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown company, Flipkart has always encouraged the spirit of entrepreneurship and worked towards changing the discourse around the role of women. We are delighted to collaborate with Aashirvaad on this special initiative as it will empower many enterprising women to carve their own path of success and independence. I would also like to congratulate Aashirvaad on completing the significant milestone of completing two decades.”

Nishtha Yogesh, Founder & CEO of Hunar Online Courses, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Aashirvaad Atta for this campaign that focuses on supporting women and plays a key role in the Indian homemaker’s learning journey. The campaign resonates perfectly with our brand objective of empowering women across the country and aiding them with new skills to help them become financially independent. I look forward to positively impacting the lives of as many Indian women as possible.”

