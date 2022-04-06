AapKiskeSaathDekhoge, asks Swiggy

Friends, family and food - these complete the experience of watching the Indian Premier League. This most-awaited sporting event is a shared experience and having company always enhances the enjoyment.

Brand David applied one of the most familiar phrases heard during the cricket season, “match kiske saath dekhoge?”, to the context of food and groceries delivery. With 18 relatable, entertaining, slice-of-life stories, all transpiring in front of the TV screen, Swiggy aims to become everyone’s favourite match companion and driving the brand’s objective to make it synonymous with IPL by creating ordering occasions every time you sit down to watch the match.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India says, “Swiggy is the friend that makes our experiences better. It always helps add that extra mazza and without it, any game experience won’t be the same. #AapKiskeSaathDekhoge is an invitation for more and more people to enjoy the company of Swiggy. I am proud of the work done by the teams across Ogilvy and Brand David.”

Commenting on the new campaign, Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy, said, “By asking a simple question, 'Aap Kiske Saath Dekhoge?' this IPL season, we aim to highlight how Swiggy, with both Instamart & food delivery, will make the match-viewing ritual more enjoyable for fans who are watching with family, friends, or just by themselves. The ads bring alive the convenience users turn to Swiggy for, while also underlining the brand’s benefits in a likable and engaging manner. The TVCs are a mix of consumer insight, targeting and product communication which is clutter-breaking.”

