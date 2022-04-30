Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. It was special for us as we hosted the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards which honoured India’s top journalists.

e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards honour India’s top journalists

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/e4m-english-journalism-40-under-40-awards-honour-indias-top-journalists-119942.html

Too big a property: Viewership drop may not affect IPL media rights auction?

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/too-big-a-property-viewership-drop-may-not-affect-ipl-auction-119977.html

e4m releases Party Spokespersons 50 rankings, Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP tops the list

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/e4m-releases-party-spokespersons-50-rankings-sudhanshu-trivedi-of-bjp-tops-the-list-119979.html

How Amazon is intensifying the OTT game in India

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/how-amazon-is-intensifying-the-ott-game-in-india-119975.html

What HUL not talking to kids means for the brand and the F&B industry

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/what-hul-not-talking-to-kids-means-for-the-brand-and-the-fb-industry-119933.html

IPL 15: Advertiser count grew over 13% in last 2 weeks

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-15-advertiser-count-grew-over-13-in-last-2-weeks-119867.html

Great insight but lacks nuances: Ad watchers on Rapido’s #EkdumAaramSe campaign

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/great-insight-but-lacks-nuances-ad-watchers-on-rapidos-ekdumaaramse-campaign-119928.html

Journalism should not be measured in TRPs: Sonia Singh

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/journalism-should-not-be-measured-in-trps-sonia-singh-119953.html

‘You cannot have different versions of the truth’

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/you-cannot-have-different-versions-of-the-truth-119983.html

Sports18 Khel on DD FreeDish: Viacom18 testing the waters before IPL bid?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/sports18-khel-on-dd-freedish-viacom18-testing-water-before-ipl-bid-119978.html

‘Abby’s has broken all records with far more entries this year’

https://www.exchange4media.com/goa-fest-news/abbys-has-broken-all-records-with-far-more-entries-this-year-119930.html

