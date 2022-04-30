Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. It was special for us as we hosted the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards which honoured India’s top journalists.
We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards honour India’s top journalists
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/e4m-english-journalism-40-under-40-awards-honour-indias-top-journalists-119942.html
Too big a property: Viewership drop may not affect IPL media rights auction?
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/too-big-a-property-viewership-drop-may-not-affect-ipl-auction-119977.html
e4m releases Party Spokespersons 50 rankings, Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP tops the list
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/e4m-releases-party-spokespersons-50-rankings-sudhanshu-trivedi-of-bjp-tops-the-list-119979.html
How Amazon is intensifying the OTT game in India
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/how-amazon-is-intensifying-the-ott-game-in-india-119975.html
What HUL not talking to kids means for the brand and the F&B industry
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/what-hul-not-talking-to-kids-means-for-the-brand-and-the-fb-industry-119933.html
IPL 15: Advertiser count grew over 13% in last 2 weeks
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-15-advertiser-count-grew-over-13-in-last-2-weeks-119867.html
Great insight but lacks nuances: Ad watchers on Rapido’s #EkdumAaramSe campaign
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/great-insight-but-lacks-nuances-ad-watchers-on-rapidos-ekdumaaramse-campaign-119928.html
Journalism should not be measured in TRPs: Sonia Singh
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/journalism-should-not-be-measured-in-trps-sonia-singh-119953.html
‘You cannot have different versions of the truth’
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/you-cannot-have-different-versions-of-the-truth-119983.html
Sports18 Khel on DD FreeDish: Viacom18 testing the waters before IPL bid?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/sports18-khel-on-dd-freedish-viacom18-testing-water-before-ipl-bid-119978.html
‘Abby’s has broken all records with far more entries this year’
https://www.exchange4media.com/goa-fest-news/abbys-has-broken-all-records-with-far-more-entries-this-year-119930.html
