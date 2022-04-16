Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

‘I would re-dedicate myself to work for consumers, environment & making a difference’

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/sanjiv-mehta-is-impact-person-of-the-year-2021-119692.html

Digital has made media planning more exciting: Prasanth Kumar, GroupM

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/media-planning-has-become-more-exciting-due-to-digital-prasanth-kumar-groupm-119628.html

IPL 2022: Why BCCI should thank PE funds

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2022-why-bcci-should-thank-private-equities-119568.html

Why connected TV is the next big thing in digital advertising

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/why-connected-tv-is-the-next-big-thing-in-digital-advertising-119697.html

We are focused on expanding within India & abroad: Sriram Iyer, Metropolis Healthcare

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-are-focused-on-expanding-within-india-abroad-sriram-iyer-metropolis-healthcare-119625.html

Necessary to keep a check on mergers & acquisitions in media sector: TRAI

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/necessary-to-keep-a-check-on-mergers-acquisitions-in-media-sector-trai-119655.html

Nostalgia, technology & double dose of Salman: The making of Pepsi’s summer campaign

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/nostalgia-technology-double-dose-of-salman-the-making-of-pepsis-summer-campaign-119536.html

Viacom18 launches sports channel Sports18

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-launches-sports-broadcasting-channel-sports18-119704.html

How Web 3.0 can be a game-changer for advertisers

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/how-web-30-can-be-a-game-changer-for-advertisers-119537.html

'Will Akshay's possible association with pan masala cause a dent in his brand persona?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/akshay-kumars-pan-masala-association-wont-cause-any-dent-in-his-brand-persona-experts-119698.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)