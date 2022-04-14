Sanjiv Mehta is IMPACT Person of the Year, 2021

Mehta has been awarded the title for turning HUL into one of the most valuable companies in India and making it future-proof with innovation

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD of HUL, is the recipient of the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2021 Award. The honour has been instituted by the exchange4media group to recognize excellence in the business of Advertising, Media and Marketing. Mehta has been awarded this title for turning HUL into one of the most valuable companies in India and making it future-proof with innovation.

Under Mehta’s leadership, the company’s market capitalization has increased from $17 billion to over $65 billion in the past eight years. Over the years, he has set himself and his company apart, with core values such as integrity, eye for detail, ethics and love for the nation. He firmly believes what’s good for India, is good for HUL. Under his guidance, the company has ramped up digital capabilities too.

Mehta recently completed 20 years as CEO/ Executive Chairman of Unilever businesses and is known for his ability to spot macro-level issues early. His strategies helped HUL grow both its sales and profit immediately in the months after the pandemic struck, when most other FMCG companies reported a decline.

The other nominees for the award this year were Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Co-founders, Mamaearth; Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, Acko; Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Farid Ahsan, Co-founders, ShareChat; Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho; Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Co-founders, Dream11.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, was the Chief Guest at the event.

Past winners of the IPOY award, now in its 17th year, include Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Limited, Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s, Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India, Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, Arnab Goswami, then President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd; Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group; Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting; Agnello Dias, Founder, Taproot India, Haresh Chawla, then Group CEO, Network18 and Viacom18; Uday Shankar, then CEO, Star India; Raghav Bahl, Founder, Network18 and Rajdeep Sardesai, then Editor-in-Chief, CNN-IBN.

The IMPACT Person of the Year 2021 award was presented by MX Player and co-powered by the ABP Network.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)