IPL 15: Advertiser count grew over 13% in last 2 weeks

As per TAM Sports-IPL data, Tata Neu, Meesho, Spotify, Winzo Games and Fog feature among the top new brands during the first 31 matches of IPL 15

The number of categories, advertisers, and brands has increased week upon week on television during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to TAM Sports-IPL Advertising report, the number of advertisers has increased by more than 13% in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, based on the 31 matches of IPL 15, the number of categories and advertisers have increased by 29% and 13%, respectively, in the last three weeks (Wk1-3). The number of brands, on the other hand, has increased by 7%.

Furthermore, when comparing 31 matches from each season, the average ad volume per channel has seen a 3% growth during IPL 15 over the last season.

Among the top categories and advertisers this year, gaming ecommerce continued to lead the list of categories whereas Sports Technologies, which owns and operates fantasy sports portal Dream11, continued to lead advertisers this year too. The report further stated that only four out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and 15, in the first 31 matches.

During the first 31 matches, four categories from the e-commerce sector dominated the top five categories list, accounting for 32 per cent of all ad volumes in IPL 15. In IPL 15, the top five categories accounted for nearly 40% of all ad volumes. In IPL 14, the top five categories accounted for 34% of the total ad volume.

As for advertisers, the top 5 names accounted for 23% of ad volume during the 31 matches of IPL 15. In both seasons, Sporta Technologies has been the only common name among the top five advertisers.

Other top advertisers for this season are Vini Products, KP Pan Foods, Think& Learn and Tata Digital. Last year, Just Dial, EPX Uptech, Parle Agro and FM Mart were among the other advertisers in the top five list.

As per the report, a total of 84 new brands advertised on IPL 15 during the first 31 matches. The recently-launched app, Tata Neu, features among the new brands that include Meesho, Spotify, Winzo Games and Fog.

