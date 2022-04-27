e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards honour India’s top journalists

The exchange4media Group celebrated the works of India’s top journalists and honoured media persons from across all media, from print to digital, at the English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards on Wednesday.



The awards were preceded by an in-depth look at news, its makers, and those reporting it from the ground. It was a day-long conference that reiterated the responsibilities, challenges, and accomplishments of the country’s journalists.

The event saw a unique amalgamation of talent in the media industry and a great opportunity to honour many individuals for their path-breaking journalistic works and ethics that have stood the test of time.

Find below the list of our esteemed awardees below (in alphabetical order).

