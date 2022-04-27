e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards honour India’s top journalists

The country’s finest 40 journalists were awarded for their path-breaking works

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 27, 2022 4:54 PM  | 1 min read
40under40

The exchange4media Group celebrated the works of India’s top journalists and honoured media persons from across all media, from print to digital, at the English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards on Wednesday.

The awards were preceded by an in-depth look at news, its makers, and those reporting it from the ground. It was a day-long conference that reiterated the responsibilities, challenges, and accomplishments of the country’s journalists.

The event saw a unique amalgamation of talent in the media industry and a great opportunity to honour many individuals for their path-breaking journalistic works and ethics that have stood the test of time.

Find below the list of our esteemed awardees below (in alphabetical order).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Media awards e4m 40Under40 top journalists Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
groupM

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence
12 hours ago

eros

Eros completes sale of STX, company changes name to Eros Media World
2 days ago

enba

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to be chief guest at enba 2021
1 week ago