Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting.
Here, we have captured everything that made headlines in the past week.
Rediffusion names Pramod Sharma as National Creative Director
Xiaomi India CMO Jaskaran Kapany moves on
IPL 2022: Why BCCI should thank PE funds
Disney Star's Nitin Bawankule set to join Amazon Web Services
Discovery+ has seen 5-fold increase in original content: Megha Tata
Why marketers don't need landing pages to personalise post-click experiences
Prakash Nair elevated as President & Head of Office-Ogilvy Gurugram, Shouvik Roy moves on
How digital OOH is picking up to match pre-pandemic levels
