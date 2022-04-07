Disney Star's Nitin Bawankule set to join Amazon Web Services

Bawankule will be taking over as Director of Sales at AWS by April last week

Disney Star’s Nitin Bawankule will be joining Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Director of Sales, exchange4media has learnt. He will take up the new role by April last week.

At Disney Star, Bawankule was responsible for the Ad Sales revenues for Linear and Digital Video platforms across Entertainment and Sports genres. He will be reporting to Charles Chu, Managing Director, Digital Native Business and ISV Segments, Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Prior to joining Disney Star, he worked with Google for over eight years. He has over two decades of experience in global sales, building large businesses, and expanding into new markets.



He has also worked with other organisations like Motorola, Whirlpool India and Godrej GE Appliances.

