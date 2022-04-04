Why marketers don't need landing pages to personalise post-click experiences

Search ads use keywords to find products that match the user's needs. When customers search for something and find a match, they might have questions that reduce dissonance and move them towards conversion. Moreover, the data from all those could help your business or client in the future too.

Landing Pages

As a digital marketer, you might have read and implemented thousands of tactics to get your clients the conversion they want. One specific part of advertising - search ads - is a lot trickier than any type of social media ad. When working on a search engine ad and its copy, you need to focus on the landing page structure, the content as well as the users’ search intent, viz-a-viz your product offering. Otherwise, your ad will never perform.

After tons of practical layouts and strategies to optimize the post-click experience on landing pages, there still is a loophole. A majority of search ads do not convert, and customers often click and bounce.

If you are using the age-old techniques of copy alternatives or graphical representation, you may be losing out on personalized experiences.

Today’s customers are expecting personalized, immersive and context-rich experiences.

Post-click automation

96% of paid Google ads can’t be converted. While most marketers use automation services, a flaw focuses on the pre-click phase. To move with personalization towards the post-click phase, a smarter way is - Post Click Automation (PCA).

What is Post Click Automation?

Marketing funnels have a post-click stage where automation is done through marketing technology, which is known as post-click automation. It is a technology through which marketers leverage advertisement conversions by providing one-to-one personalized experiences. It fills the gap between the pre-click segmentation and post-click reaction phases by combining elements like AI, Ad Mapping and Machine Learning.

How does it impact the post-click experience?

PCA combines all elements of post-click expertise like A/B testing and page creation to provide a comprehensive solution in a single place. Ad mapping, scalable creation, personalization, and optimization techniques are combined to create experiences for every stage of the advertising funnel for finding the search ad performance.

But even with post-click automation that claims to resolve the issues of bounce rates and low conversion via search campaigns and PPC, a complete solution is yet to be found.

What are the customers expecting?

If a customer searches for something online, they are looking ahead to find multiple options that fit their consideration set. With thousands of similar products and services, brands cannot rely simply on creating a landing page per ad. Customers have a wide range of options, which further lengthens their decision-making process, leading to their indecisiveness.

If you are relying on basic search and tactics, your CAC will take a toll. So, what is the way out? You can improve post-click experiences through personalization using AI and Conversations.

Every customer wishes to engage with the brand they are likely to purchase from. While there are certain informative points mentioned, the customer might still be sceptical. The best way to approach the increasing bounce rates is to aid them with a technological product that converses with them as per their time, at their convenience.

According to Salesforce, 69% of consumers prefer using chat interfaces as they deliver real-time answers and personalization.

According to Business 2 Community, 82% of consumers claim that instant responses to their questions play a significant role in the buying process when contacting brands.

Video + Voice Synthesis tech + Conversational AI = A winning formula!

Post-click experiences and personalisation can further be amplified using Video Synthesis technology.

Using Video + Voice Synthesis technologies, brands can communicate with their customers, using videos offering an immersive and personalised experience.

With Conversational AI and Video + Voice Synthesis, the buyers’ post-click experience can transform into a customised post-click journey.

Imagine this: A user searches for a product, clicks on a search ad, interacts with a Virtual Sales agent and is delivered a personalised brand video using Video + Voice Synthesis technology.

Through combining conversational search ads and re-engagement and Video + Voice synthesis, your brands’ re-engagement and retention can skyrocket to a whole new level.

Depending on the users’ stage in the sales funnel, a personalised video delivered via cookie-less re-engagement can effectively fast track a user along the funnel to closure, thus directly impacting your brands’ bottom funnel and conversion metrics.

A recent example of this is the recently conducted #notjustacadbury ad campaign by Mondelez with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Using Video + Voice synthesis tech, Mondelez is enabling customers to create an advertisement for their local stores. Using AI, Machine learning and Video + Voice Synthesis, users can create a personalised video with SRK by giving details about their store and category and SRK recreates the personalised ad by repurposing this information.

In another innovation, Ageas Federal Life Insurance created a 11-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket legend, by using AI Video Regeneration Tech.

The process involved four months of AI training and dozens of technical and artistic experts across India and Spain.

No photographs or videos of young Sachin existed, so the team performed painstaking archival research to find AI training material.

The process was more complex than conventional synthetic Video Tech as over 40 child actors were auditioned followed by precise shooting, 3D modelling, integration and even de-ageing of the actor’s voice.

