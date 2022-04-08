Xiaomi India CMO Jaskaran Kapany moves on

Kapany was earlier Head of Marketing at Paytm

Jaskaran Kapany has stepped down as Xiaomi's Chief Marketing Officer. Industry sources confirmed the development with exchange4media.

He joined Xiaomi India in April 2021.

Kapany was earlier with Paytm as Head of Marketing.

Prior to that, he was with ICICI Prudential. He also had a 6-year stint with Lowe Lintas and was handling several big brands.

