Xiaomi India CMO Jaskaran Kapany moves on

Kapany was earlier Head of Marketing at Paytm

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 8, 2022 1:53 PM  | 1 min read
Kapany

Jaskaran Kapany has stepped down as Xiaomi's Chief Marketing Officer. Industry sources confirmed the development with exchange4media.

He joined Xiaomi India in April 2021.

Kapany was earlier with Paytm as Head of Marketing. 

Prior to that, he was with ICICI Prudential. He also had a 6-year stint with Lowe Lintas and was handling several big brands.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cmo Jaskaran kapany Xiaomi india advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Anshuman Misra

MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra as Chief Product and Technology Officer
31 minutes ago

Karan Lakhwani

AppTweak elevates Karan Lakhwani as Head of India
20 hours ago

shaouvik roy

Shouvik Roy to join G.O.A.T Brand Labs as Chief of Brand Marketing
23 hours ago