Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 8, 2022 8:38 AM
recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

 

 IPL, ICC, BCCI rights renewal: Will sports broadcasting see a shake-up in 2022?

 https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/ipl-icc-bcci-rights-renewal-will-sports-broadcasting-see-a-shake-up-in-2022-117640.html

 

 
Print in 2022: Vernacular advertising, spends by new-age brands to help recover from Covid

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-in-2022-vernacular-advertising-spends-by-new-age-brands-to-help-recover-from-covid-117717.html

 


Will Virat Kohli lose his brand value to Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul now?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/will-virat-kohli-lose-his-brand-value-to-rohit-sharma-kl-rahul-now-117711.html

 


What 2022 has in store for advertising industry

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/what-2022-has-in-store-for-advertising-industry-117620.html

 


NTO 2.0: IndiaCast unveils revised bouquet offerings, prices sports channel at Rs 12

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-20-indiacast-unveils-revised-bouquet-offerings-prices-sports-channel-at-rs-12-117684.html

 


Cautious Optimism: Covid surge unlikely to impact AdEx growth in 2022, asserts industry

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/cautious-optimism-covid-surge-unlikely-to-impact-adex-growth-in-2022-asserts-industry-117661.html

 

 

