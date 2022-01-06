NTO 2.0: IndiaCast unveils revised bouquet offerings, prices sports channel at Rs 12

IndiaCast Media Distribution, the content monetisation arm of TV18 and Viacom18, has filed a revised Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 regime which kicks in from 1st April 2022. The revised RIO has listed the price of the network's soon-to-launch sports channel. It has also unveiled fresh bouquet offerings which include the sports channels.

As per the RIO, Viacom18's sports channels, tentatively named Sports18 and Sports18 HD, have been priced at Rs 12 for consumers and Rs 9.6 for the operators. The sports channel will be available in both SD and HD bouquets of Colors Family Hindi Plus Sports Pack, Colors Family Marathi Plus Sports Pack, Colors Family Bangla Plus Sports Pack, Colors Family Gujarati Plus Sports Pack, Colors Family Odia Plus Sports Pack, Colors Family Kannada Plus Sports Pack, Colors Family North East Sports Pack, Colors Family Tamil Sports Pack, and Colors Family Malayalam Telugu Sports Pack. It is also available in the Colors Family English News Plus Sports Pack.



According to a source, the name Sports18 is not final and is just a placeholder for the actual channel. The source added that the broadcasters can register the real name 10 days before the actual launch.



The RIO document says that the sports channel launch is subject to Clause 23(a) of the agreement. This clause states that the availability of Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels, as well as bouquets comprising Sports18 Channels, are dependent on the introduction of the Sports18 Channels.



"In case TV18 decides not to introduce and/or there are any change(s) in introduction date of Sports18 Channels, then Intimation of the same will be sent by TV18 (through Authorized Representative) to Affiliate in writing (emails permitted). In case of any change in the introduction date of Sports18 Channels, then the availability of Sportsl8 Channels as well as all bouquets comprising Sports18 Channels shall be effective the last intimated date of introduction of Sports18 Channels," the clause reads.



"Further, until the introduction of Sports18 Channels, the validity of the remaining provisions of this Agreement shall not be affected and all stipulations in so far as they relate to Sports18 Channels (including those relating to the issuance of Broadcaster STBs, Subscriber Reports, payment of Subscription Fee, Incentives, etc.) will come into force only from the date of introduction of the Sports18 Channels."



Viacom18, which is majority-owned by Reliance through TV18/Network18, had last year ventured into sports broadcasting. It has roped former Star Sports Ad Sales Head Anil Jayaraj to build the network's sports broadcasting business. The network has already acquired rights to properties like FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue1, NBA, and Abu Dhabi T10 series. Currently, the network airs the sports content on its youth and music channels MTV and Vh1.



Meanwhile, IndiaCast has issued a public notice informing that Colors Cineplex Bollywood will be converted from free to air (FTA) to pay channel. The maximum retail price of the channel per subscriber per month (excluding applicable taxes, levies, and cess) will be Rs 0.10 from 1st April.



Viacom18 had launched its second Hindi movie channel Colors Cineplex Bollywood on 1st April 2021 across leading platforms including DD Free Dish. Targeted towards the Metro audience of Mumbai and Delhi as well as Hindi-speaking Markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.



In line with its brand proposition of ‘Hit Hai!’, the channel will showcase commercial potboilers of the 80s such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to the 90s hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to millennial favourites like Golmaal, Dabangg, Hera Pheri franchise as well as latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2, Andhadhun, thus catering to viewers of all ages.



IndiaCast distributes 57 SD and HD channels of TV18/Viacom18 across entertainment and news genre in English, Hindi, and regional languages.

