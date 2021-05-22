Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The last week saw some major developments in the world of advertising, media and broadcasting.

It began with the news of a major reshuffling at the helm of Ogilvy. Ogilvy has reportedly appointed Liz Taylor as Global Chief Creative Officer and

Piyush Pandey has been promoted as the Chairman of Global Creative at Ogilvy, who will also continue to serve as Chairman of Ogilvy India.

AT&T's Warnermedia, Discovery also announced their merger and decision to combine operations to form a new global entertainment company.

Vodafone Idea announced the appointment of Reema Jain as Chief Digital Officer and Sonali Malaviya will now lead Essence India as Managing Director.

Times Group will be launching its new Hindi news channel. Apurva Purohit, the President of the Jagran Group, leaves after over half a decade with the group and a 16-year stint with MBL (Radio City).

In recent news, Wavewamker has successfully retained the L'Oréal India account worth Rs 700+ Cr.

