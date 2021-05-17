AT&T and Discovery to create a standalone global entertainment company

The new company will be led by Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav with executives from both companies in key leadership roles

AT&T and Discovery, in a definitive agreement, decided to create a standalone global entertainment company that would house WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports, and news assets combined with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses, according to the media reports.

Reports further said that under the terms of the agreement, AT&T would receive USD 43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt.

While AT&T’s shareholders would receive 71% share of the new company, Discovery shareholders would own only 29% of the share, which has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

The new company will be able to invest more in original streaming content and will be home to nearly 200,000 hours of programming. It will bring together more than 100 brands under one global portfolio, including DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC and Animal Planet.

The new company will be led by Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav with executives from both companies in key leadership roles, stated reports.

This deal is expected to accelerate both companies’ plans for leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services for consumers across the globe.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)