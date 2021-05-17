Ogilvy appoints Liz Taylor as Global CCO

Piyush Pandey will be the Chairman of Global Creative at Ogilvy and will also continue to serve as Chairman of Ogilvy India

Ogilvy has reportedly appointed Liz Taylor as Global Chief Creative Officer. She will be responsible for overseeing Ogilvy’s creative product across 132 offices in 83 countries.

Along with this, Piyush Pandey has been promoted as the Chairman of Global Creative at Ogilvy, who will also continue to serve as Chairman of Ogilvy India.

Taylor, on her appointment, said, “There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future. Creativity has the power to change everything and I’m looking forward to working with Ogilvy’s incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world.”

In her previous stints, Taylor served as the Global Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett and Chief Creative Officer for Publicis Communications North America.

Taylor has successfully driven transformative creative solutions throughout her career, and culture-shaping work for a range of clients including Bank of America, Boeing, Budweiser, Campbell's, Facebook, Gatorade, Kellogg's, P&G, Walmart, Wrigley, Kimberly-Clark, McDonald's, Nintendo, and more.

