Wavemaker retains L'Oréal India account worth Rs 500 Cr

Leading cosmetic brand L'Oréal India which had called for a media review has retained its incumbent agency Wavemaker. The account size is worth Rs 500 Cr.

The other agencies pitching for this account included—Publicis, PHD and IPG.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

L’Oréal started business in India in 1994. It sells a range of products including mass-market brands L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, professional hair products under the Matrix, Kérastase brands, and premium beauty products under Lancôme, Kiehl’s, Vichy and La Roche-Posay.

