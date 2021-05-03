Deepa Sridhar will now take up the role of Director of Marketing for South Asia and Aastha Bansal will be working as the Lead- Corporate Communications, South Asia

WarnerMedia, an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate has announced two key changes in the India marcomm team. The agency has made two senior-level changes within the organization, strengthening its core leadership team. Deepa Sridhar will now take up the role of Director of Marketing for South Asia and Aastha Bansal will be working as the Lead- Corporate Communications, South Asia. Both Sridhar and Bansal will be reporting to their respective Marketing and Communications regional leads based in Singapore.

exchange4media reached out to WarnerMedia for confirmation. In a statement received via mail, it said, “WarnerMedia confirms that effective May 1, Deepa Sridhar has now assumed the role of Director of Marketing for South Asia and concurrently, the Communications responsibilities for South Asia will now be led by Aastha Bansal.

The changes in roles and expanded responsibilities for both Deepa Sridhar and Aastha Bansal reflects the deep bench of talent we have within the organization. Both Deepa and Aastha will be reporting to their respective Marketing and Communications regional leads based in Singapore.

We wish them both success in their new roles.”

With 20 years of experience in the Public Relations and Corporate Communications domain, Sridhar is an accomplished communications professional. Her core strengths lie in Media Strategy & Brand Reputation, Crisis Communications and offering Brand Solutions. She has worked on brands across a diverse set of industries, including aviation, hospitality and entertainment media as part of teams both on the agency as well as the corporate communications side.

On the other hand, Bansal has over 15 years of rich and prolific exposure in Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Customer Relationship Management, and media relations. She has led groundbreaking campaigns for brands while working with organizations like MSL, AvianWE, Adfactors PR and others. In her current role, Aastha will oversee all aspects of brand communications across the kids entertainment and corporate PR and work with internal stakeholders and global teams to push the brand.

