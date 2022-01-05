Taproot Dentsu’s ECD Neeraj Kanitkar joins DDB Mudra

exchange4media has learnt that Neeraj Kanitkar, ECD at Taproot Dentsu and well known for the Facebook’s ‘Pooja didi’ ad, has quit the agency and joined DDB Mudra. He will be the Executive Creative Director and will be based in Mumbai. He will report to Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head-West, and Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group.

Taproot Dentsu had in June 2021 restructured the leadership team, introducing four new roles in the creative team. Neeraj Kanitkar was assigned one of these roles. Another member of the team, Pearl Vas who was the Vice President – Planning at Taproot Dentsu, is also no more with the agency.

Confirming the development, Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot Dentsu, says, “We wish them good luck and thank them for the value they’ve brought to the brands they have helped build at Taproot Dentsu. Meanwhile, along with the tremendous talent that we already have on board, we continue to bring together the fundamentals of brand building that is Taproot Dentsu's forte with the opportunities that the digital medium brings. There will be a few announcements to this effect soon.”

Neeraj Kanitkar, with an experience of 14 years (nine of those in Taproot Dentsu), was the creative lead for Facebook for which he has won the agency awards at Spikes and AdFest. He has also worked on significant brands like WhatsApp, Myntra, American Tourister and FirstPost.

