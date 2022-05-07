Sandeep Das named Marketing Head at MX Media

Niraj Mishra is the Head of User Acquisition & Performance & Amandeep Singh is Head of Growth Strategy & Analytic

MX Media, today announced its new Corporate Team as part of its continued pursuit to charter new growth areas and scale the business to newer heights. The organizational restructuring of its team involves new appointments and a rejig of roles amidst the leadership team to focus on the user journey, drive new user growth, deploy best practices and bring operational efficiency.

MX Media defines the new journey with aggressive growth and efficiency targets, unearthing the true potential of the current and new businesses.

The restructuring includes teams for User Growth, Marketing & Brand, PR & Corporate Communications, Revenue, SVOD Distribution & Partnerships, AVOD and Revenue Planning & Strategy who will work with MX Media, Chief Operating Officer, Nikhil Gandhi.

USER GROWTH

The entertainment Super App has appointed Niraj Mishra as the Head of User Acquisition & Performance, Amandeep Singh, Head of Growth Strategy & Analytic and Swati Kaushik as the Head of Programming Strategy & Content Operations.

MARKETING & BRAND

Sandeep Das is the Marketing Head and will drive show campaigns, trade marketing, brand and consumer strategy.

PR & CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Usha Rachael Thomas will lead Public Relations and Corporate Communications for all MX Media businesses.

SVOD, DISTRIBUTION & PARTNERSHIPS

Abhishek Joshi will be heading the SVOD business along with Partnerships and Distribution.

AVOD

Dina D'Souza will lead the direct client and agency business as Revenue Head of AVOD OTT. Nitin Kemse will Head the Network Revenue and drive new ad verticals for self-serve platform - MX Advantage & MX Audience Network. Ashish Patil will lead MX Studios business and will be supported by Pankaj Malani & Suresh Menon for revenue and production operations respectively.

REVENUE PLANNING & STRATEGY

To bring similar focus in Revenue planning and Strategy, Kunal Bharti will lead this function to drive excellence in pricing strategy, market share growth, planning and best practices. He will be supported by Ramgopal Iyer.

Commenting on this development, Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Media said, “The last year has been dynamic, transformative and extremely rewarding for MX Media. We are extremely proud of our businesses scaling new heights and the value we have been able to create for our customers, shareholders and employees. We are pleased to announce a restructuring of functions and new leadership who will work in driving this exponential growth story further at MX Media.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)