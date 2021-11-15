Panasonic India names Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director, Consumer Sales

Panasonic India – a diversified technology company, today announced the appointment of Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division. He will be based out of Panasonic India headquarters in Gurgaon.

Fujimori joined the company in 1995 in Osaka, Japan; right after his graduation. In his career spanning 26 years, he has worked in various international markets such as China, Singapore and Thailand overseeing strategy planning, business development and marketing communications across business divisions of Panasonic. In his previous role, Fujimori was based in Japan, where he was leading the global marketing efforts for Panasonic’s Imaging Business Unit (Lumix, digital cameras).

Welcoming Fujimori to his new role, Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India said, “We are pleased to welcome Fumiyasu Fujimori to our team. It is an important time for Panasonic India as we strengthen our presence across consumer appliances and smart living solutions in India. Fujimori’s rich experience of working with Panasonic across many markets will certainly contribute to the growth of our business here in India.”

On the appointment, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “I am delighted to start my second innings in the India market by leading the Consumer Sales Division. My first stint here was in 2009 as part of Audio team, where I got an opportunity to gain market experience. I believe, this is a high-potential market that offers significant growth opportunities and as I resume my new role here I am looking forward to leverage this potential through strategic interventions and provide India consumers with a value proposition.”

Consumer business is a key growth driver for the India market. Driven by the vision of creating ‘A better life. A Better World’, Panasonic has been introducing products and services that add convenience to a consumer’s lifestyle, are durable and value for money. Panasonic has made significant investments to set up local manufacturing facilities for consumer durables in line with the Make in India programme. Last year, Panasonic launched its IoT & AI enabled Connected Living platform- Miraie, with a range of connected ACs Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and other devices. It also offers features such as e-Warranty and AMC management, OneTouch-service request, proactive maintenance notifications among others. These solutions have been made-in-India to serve the domestic and global needs helping consumers optimize energy through automation and intelligence, resulting in a better space optimization.

