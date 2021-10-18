Panasonic India combats e-waste in new edition of #DiwaliWaliSafai

The campaign aims to sensitize consumers around the rise of e-waste and the need for its responsible collection, disposal, and recycling

To mark International e-waste Day, Panasonic India announced the second edition of its awareness campaign #DiwaliWaliSafai on responsible disposal of e-waste. According to Central Pollution Control Board report 2019-2020, India generated 1,014,960 tonnes of e-waste, which is the third-largest after China and the US. #DiwaliWaliSafai campaign is an endeavor by Panasonic to sensitize consumers around the rise of e-waste and the need for its responsible collection, disposal, and recycling.

The campaign is centered around the ritual of festive cleaning, an important and common practice in every household,during Diwali. While consumers get busy with celebrations, buying new items, they usually don’t pay attention to disposalof their old electronics safely. With #DiwaliWaliSafai, Panasonic is urging everyone to proactively become active agents of change and make this Diwali greener by responsibly disposing their e-waste.Panasonic is also offering free of cost home pick-ups for large appliances as well as assistance in identifying closest collection centres.

Commenting on the campaign, Ms. Ritu Ghosh, Head, Corporate Affairs & CSR, Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, through Harit Umang – Joy of Greenprogramme, our constant endeavoris to nurture theecosystem by harnessing sustainable practices, imparting knowledge and inculcatingresponsible environmental behavior through active engagements with consumers andcommunities.#DiwaliWaliSafai is a manifestation of this belief, to spread awareness on the importance of responsiblee-wastedisposal as it is the first step towards responsible e-waste recycling.”

As part of #DiwaliWaliSafai campaign, Panasonic is running an engaging contest on its social media handles, encouraging consumers to share selfies with the e-waste they are disposing responsibly this Diwali; wherein lucky participants stand a chance to win Panasonic home appliance including LED TV, Washing Machine, Air Conditioner, Refrigerator, Microwave, Vacuum Cleaners and grooming kits. The contest is live till 24th October 2021.

Mr. Shirish Agarwal, Head – Brand and Marketing Communications, Panasonic Indiasaid, “We launched the #DiwaliWaliSafai campaign last year and received really positive response which encouraged us to bring it back this year. The aim is to make #DiwaliWaliSafai into our flagship campaign to drive awareness on responsible disposal of e-waste during the festive season. Last year we reached out to 20 million consumersthrough our digital platforms and are hoping to keep the momentum going this year as well.”

