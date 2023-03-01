Kotak brings on board Unilever veteran Rohit Bhasin as Chief Marketing Officer

Bhasin brings over two decades of experience in building consumer brands in India and several Asian markets

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has announced the joining of Rohit Bhasin as President and Chief Marketing Officer to lead the Bank’s Marketing, Corporate Communication & Media initiatives. A veteran from Unilever, Rohit brings over two decades of experience in building iconic consumer brands in India and several Asian markets.

“Rohit is considered a digital evangelist with a successful track record of scaling large, complex global consumer businesses and setting up high growth businesses from simple initiatives. In his last stint as Global Brand Vice President of Ponds, he was instrumental in leading the digital transformation journey through data driven and influencer marketing to build a strong appeal with younger consumers,” the company said.

Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “Rohit joins us at a pivotal time in our journey as a customer centric, digital-first bank, underpinned by three pillars of customer, technology and talent. We are happy to have him join our vibrant Kotak leadership team and take on the responsibility of driving a purpose-driven brand strategy that will embrace our values yet adapt to newer times.”

Rohit Bhasin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “I am excited to join Kotak as it embraces change with customer centricity as a strategic pillar. I look forward to working with the team and enhance the bank’s identity through new age and digital story telling.”

Rohit has won multiple advertising awards at Cannes, Effies, London International Awards, Asia Ciclope festival and Spikes Asia. He is an engineer in Computer Science from Delhi College of Engineering & an alumni of Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. He is married to Shefali, a seasoned digital strategist, and has twin daughters who are enthusiastic national cricket players.

