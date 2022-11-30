Karthi Marshan to step down as President & CMO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

He will now take on an advisory role

Karthi Marshan

Karthi Marshan is set to step down as President & Chief Marketing Officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2023. He will thereafter take on an advisory role.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

In his role at Kotak, Karthi oversees marketing efforts across all verticals that the company is present in, including insurance, banking, brokerage, asset management et al. Previously, Marshan has headed marketing at IDBI Bank, and co-founded Sharekhan, a retail brokerage firm.

Marshan started his professional career as a copywriter, then moved on to account management at Grey Worldwide, and subsequently produced television content for Sony India. Prior to joining Kotak, Karthi was based in Sydney, where he helped turn around an ailing DTH business that catered to the Indian diaspora in the ANZ region.

Marshan had been with Kotak Mahindra Group since June 2006. Before joining Kotak Mahindra Group, he was with South Asian Television as CEO & Chairman of the Board. Earlier, he was with Marshan as Principal and with IDBI Bank as Head, Marketing.

Karthi is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.

