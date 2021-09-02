Amazon's Atul Mehta joins Shiprocket as Chief Operating Officer

Continuing the aggressive expansion of its senior leadership team across various specializations, Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, has announced the appointment of Atul Mehta, as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Atul will be heading Shiprocket’s logistics platform in India and will be responsible for Sales, Account Management, Supply Chain Operations, Customer Operations, and Seller Excellence functions. Outside these core responsibilities, he will work with the founding team to drive innovation and build long-term strategies.

Having joined Shiprocket in July 2021, Atul, an alumnus of IIT, Kharagpur, and IIM, Calcutta, has over 16 years of experience across P&L management, brand ownership, category management, operations, product, sales, and marketing. Atul moves to Shiprocket after a 4+ year stint at Amazon where he served as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and New Business Initiatives and played a pivotal role in scaling the Amazon Pantry from one city to a PAN India program. Prior to this, he has served in a senior leadership role at the multinational consumer goods company Unilever where he led the iconic toothpaste brand Pepsodent for India.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket’s growth trajectory has been remarkable in the last few years, and we have been looking for someone to join our top leadership team to match our scale and drive excellence internally. Shiprocket is also ramping up capabilities around hyperlocal, reducing delivery times, and offering fulfillment services. The next decade belongs to millions of entrepreneurs - D2C brands and SMB sellers. We have an opportunity to be the core engine that is driving this entrepreneurship. This will require a mix of innovation, people leadership, and high-quality execution. Given Atul’s business acumen and previous experience leading eminent organizations, we are confident that he will be instrumental in strategizing and further driving Shiprocket’s growth.”

“I am thrilled to have joined the Shiprocket team on their mission to enable D2C brands and SMBs. Shiprocket is revolutionizing the logistics and fulfillment space with its customer-centric, digital-first, streamlined approach by leveraging technology to build scalable solutions for thousands of sellers. With multiple integrations and 17+ courier partners serving 29,000+ pin codes, brand tracking packages for post-order engagement, and Data Science products to reduce RTO, the platform has become a one-stop shop for online sellers. I am humbled to have gotten this opportunity to be a part of Shiprocket’s journey in building the best-in-class post-checkout experience. My plans for Shiprocket include working closely with the founding team to further bolster existing operations and aggressively scale the new product offerings we are building. I look forward to a long-lasting stint and driving the company towards greater heights”, added Atul Mehta, COO of Shiprocket.

Reaching 29,000+ pin codes with 17+ courier partners and over 1 lakh sellers onboard, Shiprocket processes 5 million+ shipments per month and is the largest e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs in the country. Backed by marquee investors including PayPal ventures, Bertelsmann India Investments, Info Edge Ventures, March Capital, Tribe Capital, and angel investors including Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred), and Deepinder Goyal (Founder, Zomato), Shiprocket aims to scale up by expanding its footprint globally starting with the Middle East and augmenting its product offerings.

