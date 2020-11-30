The need for a standardized measurement system for DOOH

In the unprecedented Covid market environment, the adoption of programmatic has been accepted with open arms as DOOH's future. DOOH caters to a large set of consumers based on their location, gender, shopping preferences and so on with the help of mobile integration. With a measurement system in place, brands that want to showcase their DOOH campaigns can display it in a strategic format. This will also be helpful for brands that want to put out contextual campaigns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“DOOH already has an element of measurement to it. With data sets like mobile, traffic, location intelligence and audience profile, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to advertisers to get maximum out of every penny they spend,” says Rishabh Mehta, Founder & CEO, LOCAD.

“Thus, integration and adoption of DOOH campaigns in one’s marketing mix will become paramount going forward. Therefore, having a seamless and structured measurement system for DOOH will allow for more trust, transparency and accuracy,” he adds.



“Advertisers need to push more and more for the digital medium as they can do a lot more measurable innovations on this medium compared to other mediums. Every medium has its pros and cons and DOOH certainly offers way more flexibility, engagement and measurability,” he further remarks.



e4m spoke to industry leaders on their views on the adoption of a standardized measurement system for DOOH and how that will help the industry grow going forward.



Standardised measurement system for pDOOH

According to Gulab Patil, Founder, and CEO of Lemma, campaign measurement is one of the key advantages that attract advertisers to pDOOH. Patil shares, “Programmatic DOOH mirrors many of the execution methods and measurement techniques applied in mainstream digital media today. The missing link as of now is the mass adoption and the collective acceptance of how one defines these success metrics in DOOH. pDOOH campaigns are on the rise and demand is flowing in from both traditional as well as online media. However, the success metric varies from vendor to vendor and agency to agency. Hence standardization will both accelerate the campaign volume as well as bring a predominant structure in transforming DOOH to a more accountable medium than it already is today.”

Mehta, sharing his perspective, stresses on the need for digital adoption. “There are enough technologies available to offer measurement and standardisation for pDOOH campaigns today, what it needs is a big push from advertisers in terms of adoption and digital-first thinking,” he says



Gautam Bhirani, MD, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, “Analytics are crucial to marketers because they enable advertising performance to be measured and improved. Online advertising has platforms like GoogleAdWords, but until now, despite being a digital advertising channel, DOOH has lacked a similar platform. The effective digitization of physical assets has enabled a shift in perception from a location-focused audience model to a customer-centric mobility model. In online marketing channels such as display and video, browser-based cookies allow marketers to use consumer behaviours to define relevant audiences for targeting.”



Contextual Campaigns and Micro Buying



Patil, talking about how a standardised measurement system will amplify contextual campaigns and give rise to micro buying, says, “This system is already in existence and in fact, is one of the most used features of programmatic DOOH. Dynamic ad rendering, contextual ad serving, and moment marketing excite brands to include DOOH in their media plans. There are multiple examples of brands that have used weather, traffic light signals and other triggers to engage with audiences on the go. A measurement system will certainly enhance the value proposition of buying as the novelty wears off and brands start looking for more concrete outcomes as a part of innovative campaigns.”

Mehta comments, “Contextual campaigns are already happening, be it weather-triggered ads, day-time parting or real-time data based scheduling etc. At LOCAD, we are already working on such innovations and will be out soon.”





Will a DOOH measurement system in India see the light soon?



Patil feels, “The idea is already in practice but in silos and at a small scale. The DOOH measurement system in India is currently fragmented and it is a long road before it culminates into being one centralized unit of measurement.”

Mehta, sharing his viewpoint, states, “DOOH is still at a very nascent stage in India but the pace at which we are moving in India in terms of pDOOH is amazing. Apart from the obvious developed and matured markets not many international markets are at this stage yet. I think it’s already a great positive step that we have taken in India. However, a lot of education and awareness is required at both within the agency and client level to understand the DOOH medium, its technology and all its limitations and possibilities. Once that happens, we will automatically see more spends towards DOOH. Brands and agencies need to push this medium and the time is now.”



Parameters for pDOOH measurement



Bhirani comments, “In digital out-of-home, we use real-world signals to recreate the same type of behavioural audiences. By quantifying the DOOH consumer journey with the help of first and second-party data, a standard rating system can be introduced that helps measure DOOH campaigns like Performance, Engagement, Retention and Conversion Rating. As more DOOH operators adopt a single independent source of measurement, the easier it is to buy and analyse campaigns across multiple publishers using a common language.”



Patil, sharing the metrics that should be measured, says, “DOOH campaigns should be measured taking into account the impression, reach, clicks (in case of interactive panels) and other metrics that help advertisers in understanding the performance of the campaign and the ad spends. This can then be deep-dived further through advanced campaigns performance techniques like brand lift surveys, additional data points in terms of audience categorization, brand affinity, personas and other indicators. This will help brands gauge the impact the ad has had on the audience and retarget the cross-media strategies on digital platforms.”



Talking about the data that should be taken into account Mehta says, “Based on audiences and real-time data points across the location it should be camera data along with mobile, traffic and other movement data points. As I mentioned earlier, imagine a scenario wherein brands would literally give out open ROs for the year and pay for super measured and highly targeted audiences. We are still far away from that now but hopefully soon will be there. We are proud to be playing a pivotal role in shaping this industry along with other pDOOH tech players.”