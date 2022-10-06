‘pDOOH campaigns are dominate Times OOH media across transit properties’

Some of the most prominent brands executing pDOOH campaigns are Flipkart, Cleartrip, TATA Cliq, Automobile brands Royal Enfield, Mahindra, and Hyundai, the company said

OOH industry is undergoing a significant digital transformation as media owners are embracing the transition from traditional static billboards to digital formats. Ad buyers, media agencies, media owners, and ad technology vendors are also embracing the transformation. Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (pDOOH), the automated process of buying, selling, and delivering DOOH inventory, is gaining the confidence of marketeers in the Indian OOH industry too. There has been a significant surge in the numbers of pDOOH campaigns executed across Times OOH properties including Airports and Mumbai Metro in this financial year. Most of these campaigns have been executed in partnership with Lemma Technology & Moving Walls.

Times OOH has been witnessing a positive response to the Digital OOH formats across transit properties. Now with the advent of Programmatic advertising, automated buying and selling has further eased the process to execute DOOH campaigns for the clients by bridging the gap between the Demand-side Platform (DSP) and Supply-side Platform (SSP).

Programmatic DOOH enables digital media buyers to set what audience they want to reach, the environments in which their advertisements should play, and define specific, such as time of day, weather conditions, flight destinations etc. When the circumstances are right, the transaction automatically takes place, and the ad displays on screen.

Times OOH, which manages exclusive advertising rights for 6 Airports in India, Mauritius Airport, Mumbai Metro and DMRC Pink Line catering to a massive audience, is helping brands with the unparalleled audience datasets and customized segments where they are able to unlock more precise audience reach for their marketing initiatives with Programmatic campaigns.

There are multiple categories of brands executing pDOOH campaigns across our properties such as E-commerce brands Flipkart, Cleartrip, TATA Cliq, Automobile brands Royal Enfield, Mahindra, and Hyundai; Smartphone brand Oneplus, Vivo, and various others.

Another factor behind the influx of Programmatic DOOH campaigns is the Transparency and Measurability offered by the pDOOH campaigns as Programmatic campaigns provide clients access to the organic automated report of the advertisements’ impressions generated through the Content Management Software installed in the digital screens.

“Post lockdown, the marketing initiatives have become highly targeted and result driven. And with the advent of Programmatic campaigns, the clients have the capability to critically plan and deeply analyse its impact which has driven their confidence in the Indian OOH industry. At our airports and metro properties, we have witnessed an exponential growth of programmatic campaigns by various leading clients, and we are happy to share that there is a certain growth in such campaigns with existing and new clients with the given comfort to execute plans with attributes such as transparency and measurability. DOOH is definitely an Impression Multiplier.”, comments Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH.

