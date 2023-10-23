Times OOH bags Chennai airport’s mandate
AAI launched a tender for Chennai International Airport’s advertising concession around the start of the second quarter
Times OOH has won the mandate of Chennai Airport, a source has confirmed to e4m.
AAI launched a tender for the advertising concession at Chennai International Airport around the start of the second quarter. The winning bidder was to develop and manage 18,500 sqft of advertising space for seven years under the contract.
According to media reports, the bidders needed a minimum of two years’ experience in operating contracts in the past seven financial years. They also required to have concessionaire rights in mass transit systems such as Metro rail, airports, city corporations or shopping malls.
Few weeks back, the outdoor advertising company acquired advertising rights for Goa International Airport. Under the contract awarded by the Airport Authority of India, Times OOH was granted the rights to market advertising opportunities both inside and outside the airport premises.
Times OOH gets advertising rights for Goa International Airport, Dabolim
The airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital, and sponsorship opportunities
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 5:05 PM | 2 min read
Times Innovative Media Ltd (Times OOH), India’s leading outdoor advertising company, has further strengthened its presence in Goa with a significant acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, for the next seven years.
Under the contract awarded by the Airport Authority of India, Times OOH has been granted the rights to market advertising opportunities both inside and outside the airport premises. Known for its strategically placed, premium-quality media assets, the company plans to renovate the media sites at the airport to offer top-tier advertising solutions to its clients. Dabolim Airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital, and unique sponsorship opportunities, providing a diverse range of advertising options.
Goa International Airport, Dabolim, remains a leading destination for tourists traveling from within India and abroad, serving various international and national flights originating from major Indian cities. Furthermore, its proximity to the South Goa makes it an attractive choice for tourists. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the airport handled approximately 7.89 million passengers.
This marks the second significant acquisition by the leading OOH company in the state. Prior to this, Times OOH successfully secured media rights at Manohar International Airport, Goa. With a focus on both national and international travelers to Goa, Manohar International Airport has received praise from passengers and advertisers alike for its design and media offerings. Times OOH has established a strong foothold in the western region by adding Dabolim Airport to its strong media inventory portfolio through its already existing media rights at Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Metro One, Ahmedabad Digital Billboards and Manohar International Airport, Mopa.
Shekhar Narayanaswami, President of Times OOH, emphasizes “With the acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim we are establishing our exclusive presence in Goa. These media rights will enable us to make investments that meet international standards and provide delightful solutions to our clients. Goa is a preferred travel destination throughout the year. Now with media rights for both the airports we would be able to create memorable experiences for the traveller as well as provide a platform where advertisers can innovatively experiment and engage with their target audience”
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
Havells and Platinum Outdoor marked Ganeshotsav with outdoor campaign
The campaign utilized more than 100 fan models designed by the brand
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:43 AM | 3 min read
On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, Platinum Outdoor, a Madison World unit, designed and launched an outdoor campaign for Havells India. By utilizing a mix of more than 100 fan models designed by the brand, this campaign succeeded in capturing audiences' attention and creating a buzz across the internet.
Platinum Outdoor positioned Havells India’s outdoor installation at Thane's Majiwada Flyover. The agency used over 100 designer fan models by the brand, arranged in a pattern which resembled Ganesha. Due to the high traffic in the area, the campaign was able to gain visibility and create a massive impact, thus garnering more than 1.5 million impressions so far, the agency said.
In this billboard, which measures 100 x 50 ft, the fans were powered by motors attached to ensure their spinning, but when the motors were kept on hold, wind pressure moved the fans naturally. Over a week was spent creating this innovation, amid Mumbai's heavy rains. The campaign was launched on September 19th on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and will remain active until 29th September, after the last day of the festival.
Speaking on the campaign, Mukesh Kumar Jain, Joint Vice President, Havells India Ltd. said, “Creativity and innovation knows no bounds and Havells India has proved it again with our unique Ganesh Chaturthi Campaign. Thanks to our trusted agency partner Platinum Outdoor, we were able to do this brilliant campaign that combines tradition and innovation."
Raveesh Sharma, Vice President – North & East, Platinum Outdoor also commented, “Our latest outdoor campaign for Havells India is an innovative and distinctive idea that has captured audiences' attention not just in Thane, but everywhere. This campaign has truly pushed creativity boundaries, integrating art and technology to create an unforgettable experience. I am delighted to see how the audience reacts to the efforts of our team, who put in a lot of effort to get this idea to the masses. As a result of our passion and ingenuity, we have created a campaign that has left everyone in awe, and we hope that it has led to a higher level of brand recall and consumer awareness of Havells.”
Commenting on the ideation and innovation of the campaign, Ramesh Bhaskaran, National Creative Director, Madison OOH, also said, “Over the years, Mumbaikars have seen big idols of Ganesha at pandals, but for the first time they witnessed 50 feet idol on the billboard, that too made with actual functional fans! I am proud to lead a team that has challenged the boundaries of creativity and executed this unique campaign with utmost dedication. I hold a strong belief that such innovations bring immense joy to the advertising industry, symbolizing a unique blend of artistry, commitment, and technology. Undoubtedly, we have emerged as the biggest fans of Bappa!”
Google unveils OOH campaign along with Talented & The New Thing
The OOH campaign 'Yeh kisne dhoonda?', seen across Delhi and Mumbai, features amusing questions asked by users on the search engine
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 2:21 PM | 1 min read
Google has unveiled a quirky OOH campaign in collaboration with Talented and the newly launched The New Thing.
The campaign, seen across Delhi and Mumbai, features amusing questions asked by users on the search engine.
The campaign 'Yeh kisne dhoonda?' took some of the trending topics and turned them into searches by people like ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ or ‘what is the meaning of PHAT or LMAO’.
While we are still waiting for an official statement by the team on this campaign, here's how the agency is celebrating the work on LinkedIn -
‘We've tasted success in OOH, and we are intent on replicating it’
COO of Excitel Varun Pasricha shares why their latest OOH campaign ‘Drive Safely’ encourages people to not use the internet and how it will help in building brand awareness and recall
By e4m Staff | Sep 11, 2023 8:50 AM | 4 min read
Picture this: A board is seen on the bus stop that reads, ‘Games are more exciting at home. Drive Safely’. The ‘excit’ of ‘exciting’ is written in a contrasting colour for a deeper brand recall and impression. But can a passerby understand why an internet company suggests people to not use the internet? Well, that's the trick.
Excitel, an internet service provider, launched a ‘Drive Safely’ out-of-home (OOH) campaign where they placed billboards in 300 locations throughout Delhi in order to change how commuters behave on the road. The message was to encourage people to leave calls, conversations, and games at home in order to make road trips safe and pleasurable.
But why did the brand do so?
Varun Pasricha, Chief Operating Officer, Excitel, shared, “India is one of the worst countries, when it comes to road safety. We have the highest rate of motor accidents. The drivers generally have a phone hanging on a clamp with the windshield and are doing a video call or watching videos.”
Hence, the brand, via this OOH campaign is suggesting to not consume internet while on the road as it's coming from their mobile service provider. Once inside, they could use the wifi.
The brand wanted to invest in an OOH strategy because according to the executive, “When you have limited resources you develop a muscle to spend those resources right. So, we never had unending millions of dollars from investors to blow. Every investment that we did, had to either create an impact or create a ROI which we could measure tangibly. In OOH, we've tasted success. And we are very intent on replicating it.”
Right now, Excitel’s marketing mix consists 50 percent digital and about 30 to 40 percent OOH or BTL. Ten percent is spent opportunistically during cricket matches and the remaining 10 percent is kept for events.
This ‘Drive Safely’ OOH campaign cost about Rs 4-5 crores, but this figure is spread over a period of time and doesn’t represent one bullet investment in one go.
Perhaps, it's not an advertisement with a call to action. It's not an advertisement which has a performance return built into it. However, according to Pasricha, this is something which helps in building awareness and unaided recall.
He said, “Eventually, when you think about a category, it resonates. When you're able to saturate a person's mindset with seven, eight, ten impressions, then over a period of time it will not lead a person to probably consuming Internet connection right then and there but chances are that few months later when they’re genuinely making a purchase decision, they will probably give a little more weight to Excitel than they would have.”
“We've never wanted to be the cheapest but a value product. So maybe we charge 15 percent more than the cheapest plan offered by others, but then we give the value, which is five to six times more,” added Pasricha
This campaign suffices the objective because people associate with brands that stand for a cause or something more than just the functional attribute. Excitel was very clear that they need to create a space for itself, said Pasricha.
“That's why we had zero interest in saying, 400 Mbps internet at 400 rupees because there are 20 other ISPs which could say that. But to take a road safety position, I don't think any ISP would have thought about it straight away.”
In the coming fiscal, the internet brand wants to be the first amongst the top two players people think about in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kanpur and Lucknow. So, when one thinks about broadband connection at home, Excitel wants to be one of the places where a consumer calls up and leaves their number themselves.
We earn Rs 200 crore per year from OOH in Mumbai: Sanjog Kabare, BMC
The Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Special Projects spoke exclusively to e4m on promoting digital OOH and facilitating growth of outdoor advertising in the city
By e4m Staff | Sep 6, 2023 8:53 AM | 3 min read
Mumbai is the hotbed for OOH advertising and has the highest number of out-of-home advertising structures, claim industry players. The country’s commercial capital also reportedly gets the largest share of an OOH advertiser’s budget.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has been at the forefront in providing support to the sector to ensure its smooth functioning. To learn more about the civic body’s initiatives and plans, exchange4media spoke to Sanjog Kabare, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Special Projects, who oversees the functioning of the OOH industry in the city.
Excerpts from the exclusive conversation:
How is BMC helping the OOH industry in Mumbai?
As far as OOH is concerned, there has been a different corporate policy in place since 2008, which was to be revised in 2018. So, we sent a modified version to the government and came up with a policy. It was not completely revised but a few modifications were made in the original one.
Some key changes included reducing the distance between two hoardings from 100 metres to 70 metres. We have now given the go-ahead for hoardings on tall structures like skywalks and bridges that were earlier barred because of some accidents. However, the players need to procure a structural establishment certificate for the hoardings. The government has also allowed hoardings in residential areas.
The Chief Minister was of the opinion to convert the boards into digital structures, and that was one of the points in the beautification project. We have reduced the fees for DOOH and now it is at par with illuminated hoardings. Since the capital investment in DOOH has been much higher, we want to help the industry in all ways possible.
Talk to us about the revenue received by BMC from the OOH sector. What percentage of it comes from DOOH?
We charge around Rs 1.75 lakh per month for a 40x40sqft structure. Generally, we earn about Rs 200 crore per year from the OOH business. The role of BMC is to facilitate the industry’s growth but it has to evolve itself.
We are not seeing DOOH as an additional source of revenue because the fees are made at par. Digital outdoor business is not going to give us more revenue but it can give an aesthetic appearance to the city. It may help the advertisers to have more options as it has the durability of 6-10 seconds. We can have more advertisements as well as advertisers coming in.
What are you doing to raise awareness in order to decrease violations?
According to our rules, the licences of owners have to be renewed every two years and they need to provide documentation like a structural stability certificate, traffic police NOC and insurance policy. There are certain guidelines also in place for the renewal process a structure. In case of repeated violations, we have the power to cancel the licence.
We have one inspector in every ward that looks after the licensing of the structures. We have established a proper system and are currently trying to update our database as well. We are trying to appoint a data analysis agency like KPMG or EY that can help us with that. A proposal is already in the pipeline.
What are BMC’s plans for the sector in 2024?
BMC spaces are not being fully utilized for OOH, so we are planning to draft policies to allocate more space for structures, wherever possible. Some social spaces are also in the pipeline to be given out for commercial purposes.
Xperia Group launches Xperia Alive Media
The property has been launched in collaboration with singer and story-teller Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh
By e4m Staff | Sep 5, 2023 10:24 AM | 1 min read
Xperia Group has launched Xperia Alive Media, which will be serving unique experiential media advertising across touch points in OOH advertising and reach target audiences with music.
‘Gift a music’ is one of the new mediums introduced by the organisation to serve different categories of the brand.
“Tech integrations with sounds at the right touchpoints engages GenZ easily and therefore XPERIA ALIVE has a wide bouquet of music tech integration solutions to offer different brands,” said Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO of Xperia Group.
The initiative is being launched in collaboration with singer and story-teller Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh - SG, who is known for the band Aurko and its organisation ALIVE MEDIA & ALIVE STUDIO.
Ghosh started his career with Selvel and has been associated with the OOH industry for the last three decades.
