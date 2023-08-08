Gods Reign ropes in Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023
Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2
Gods Reign has onboarded Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023. The first-ever collaboration with Times OOH, a part of The Times Group, the eminent title partner for the event, marks a noteworthy milestone in Gods Reign's journey.
With this association, Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2.
Gods Reign is one of the 14 teams that is directly invited to Battlegrounds Master Series 2023 Lan. The offline sports tournament will be broadcasted on Star Sports, facilitating nationwide access to the team's ardent supporters. After the record-breaking success of season 1, the upcoming season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series, which kicks off on August 4 and will be live until August 27, 2023, the high-octane live broadcast of BGMS Season 2 will kick off at 9:30 p.m. on the Star Sports Network.
Considering the exceptional viewership, Times OOH intends to leverage this partnership to augment its brand prominence within the rapidly evolving esports sector as this category is expected to become a cornerstone in the advertising industry.
Sharing his expert views on this association, Mr. Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH says, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offers leading position to us and our group in the fraternity. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organisation, we consider esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech & sports enthusiasts’ audience”.
K.R.ROHITH, CEO of Gods Reign, shares, “Forming an alliance with Times OOH enables us to amplify our fundamental operations by enhancing the competitive prowess of our teams in the biggest esports events in South Asia. This Partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance.”
The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) showed a record-breaking performance and surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone, setting a new record in the history of Indian esports.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Domino's Pizza India sets pizza slice billboard on fire
Bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes were seen in the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Domino's Pizza has set a new standard in event marketing with a fiery on-ground activation event in Gurgaon.
The event provided a sensory feast of fiery displays, smoky ambiances, and the unparalleled excitement of spice.
Creating an eye-catching environment, a blazing pizza slice billboard captured the attention of locals, sparking conversations and drawing the interest of those passing by, which was captivated by smoky fumes of the billboard.
The electrifying spectacle reached its climax as a fire tender arrived at the scene, dousing the smoke in a dazzling show of water jets, symbolizing Domino's mastery over spice and heat. As an extension to the on-ground activation, bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes navigated the city streets, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to delivering the Spicy Range right to customers' doorsteps.
“The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza," said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India. “This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata Motor uses luggage conveyor belt at Mumbai’s T1 Airport to showcase Altroz iCNG
The outdoor campaign is executed by Platinum Outdoor
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Tata Motors has executed an outdoor campaign for its Altroz iCNG launch.
Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, that conceptualized and executed the outdoor campaign for Altroz iCNG, has highlighted the boot space. To showcase Altroz iCNG's capacity, the agency devised an innovative strategy - placing the car on the luggage conveyor belt at the airport.
“Drawing inspiration from the car's primary USP, the agency visually represented the maximum amount of luggage that can be carried in the generous boot space of the Altroz iCNG. With its back door open, the belt transported bags directly into the boot area of the Altroz iCNG. As a captivating visual spectacle, this demonstrated the car's immense storage capacity in a hyper-realistic manner. As part of the execution, Platinum Outdoor acquired an actual Tata Altroz iCNG from the Tata Motors factory and divided it meticulously in half to fit perfectly on the conveyor belt at Mumbai's T1 airport. To enhance the impact of the display, they also strategically placed branding elements on the surrounding walls,” read a press release.
Vinay Pant, Chief Marketing Officer – Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “The Altroz iCNG has disrupted the CNG market with its Twin-cylinder innovation. The boot space for CNG cars is a big bonus and will further expand the market with new customers looking at buying CNG cars. We wanted to do something creative to take this message to the masses. We are delighted to partner with Madison, who have understood the concept brilliantly and have converted it into an innovative concept. The Altroz iCNG is first brand in India to leverage this unprecedented opportunity, captivating the attention of travellers and setting new benchmarks in showcasing automotive excellence. We seamlessly showcased the Altroz iCNG's exceptional boot space, leaving an indelible impression on the minds of the audience. With this first-ever marketing activation at Mumbai airport, we have gathered a good response. We hope to continue doing some creative marketing in line with our strategy”.
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “Creating stellar, impactful work for our clients has always been our passion. It is extremely satisfying for us to see our ideas, plans, and execution come to fruition with Altroz's ambitious and innovative campaign”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ideacafe.agency executes ‘fitness billboard’ for Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan
Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 7:32 PM | 3 min read
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c.
“This is a first-of-its-kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. To spread the awareness about Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan, Ideacafe.agency partnered with the brand to create first ever ‘FITNESS BILLBOARD’ OOH innovation,” stated a press release.
With a simple insight, those who are active more often have a lower chance of developing diabetes and walking is a great way to be active. Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check as walking is one of the easiest activities to start with, and most people with diabetes can do it.
“We choose one of the busiest junctions of Mumbai – Mahim Causeway for billboard activation. We invited Mumbaikars to take the fitness challenge and more than 100+ commuters agreed to participate,” the release from the agency said.
A medical team of experts were present at the venue who conducted routine health checks to the audiences before the treadmill fitness test. People took up fitness challenges on the treadmill as they walked to assess their health score. Post that doctor interacted with the individuals and spoke about diabetes and how one can stay healthy with simple lifestyle changes he/she can do in their lives to control that. The doctors also discussed the Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Plan and how one can secure their family’s long-term financial plans by giving them the well-deserved peace of mind. The activity was carried over the weekend and caught the attention of Mumbaikars who welcomed the initiative from Bajaj Allianz and pledged to stay healthy.
Nabendu commented, “As Bajaj Allianz is committed to help several Indians secure their family’s long-term financial plans, we at Ideacafe.agency too are passionate in bringing creativity alive on OOH space. With an opportunity to craft something innovative we at Ideacafe.agency took this challenge and created the first ever fitness billboard innovation on OOH. We believe this FITNESS BILLBOARD OOH idea has a merit to raise awareness to inform and educate people about rising diabetic issue (India is referred to as 'diabetes capital of the world' with the diabetic population in the country expected to hit an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030) with the intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviours, and beliefs towards the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.”
He further commented, “Our philosophy at Ideacafe.agency is to create inspiration on OOH and treat the medium differently. Unlike many forms of advertising, OOH immerses an audience in your brand story, making it one of the most impactful mediums for powerful storytelling and we truly amplified this Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan communication through OOH in a big way. Ideacafe.agency executed the OOH campaign seamlessly in major cities(Mumbai, Pune & Ahmedabad) targeting the right audience at relevant locations. Since this was the first of its kind product in the Insurance sector, we spread the awareness through the LARGEST BILLBOARD (120x122 feet display left an indelible impression on the minds of audiences passing by the media every day”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will 3D add a new dimension to DOOH in India?
Industry experts weigh in on the future of 3D OOH in India and the challenges that lay therein
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 27, 2023 8:37 AM | 4 min read
Over the last couple of years, the OOH industry has evolved exponentially and the frequent shift from DOOH to programmatic DOOH has extensively expanded the horizons of the industry.
The fast-evolving industry is going through a transformative phase post-pandemic and the industry is expected to cross Rs 4,106 cr in AdEx in 2023. The brands including Tata Tanishq, Nike, Bata, Hyundai, Renault and Vivo have already shifted to 3D advertising model and are investing heavily in the campaigns.
To know more about how the industry has performed in the last two years, what challenges the industry faces presently, and how agencies are signing into 3D OOH, e4m interacted with experts.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023: OOH crossed 2019 levels, and in 2022 became Rs 3600 crore plus medium and grew at 68% over 2021, registering a 4% share of Adex.
Elaborating on how the industry has evolved in the last couple of years, Rachana Lokhande, Co-Founder of Glocal Bridge, said: “The significant increase in both business volume and workforce is overshadowed by the transformative effects of digitization on how we operate. This shift has been driven by the rapid advancements in connectivity infrastructure and substantial investments in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platforms. Moreover, the integration of digitization has fundamentally changed our working methods, offering newfound opportunities for efficiency and innovation.”
Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder of OSMO said, “The industry has adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite temporary setbacks due to lockdowns and reduced outdoor mobility, the OOH industry has demonstrated resilience and agility in adapting to changing consumer behaviours and restrictions."
Focusing on the advertising cost Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at Xperia Group said, “The cost of OOH advertising this year is high as compared to previous years. Moreover, the cost of investment and advertising has increased in the last couple of years because both media owners and brands are buying this medium. The other factors which are responsible for significantly evolving the OOH industry include urbanisation of rural India and the emergence of tendered media.”
Describing the future of 3D billboards in India, Lokhande, said “We are witnessing a rising trend in brand investments towards developing 3D content for digital billboards, aimed at cutting through the advertising clutter. This focus on 3D content aims to create visually captivating experiences and grab viewers' attention effectively. However, brands need to ensure that the 3D content aligns with their messaging and brand identity to truly resonate with their target audience.”
Discussing more about the challenges faced by the industry, Lokhande said, “The lack of consistent regulations and policies, which fail to adhere to global standards, presents a significant challenge. Prioritizing longer duration contracts that focus on building city infrastructure, rather than short-term contracts solely driven by advertising revenue, should be given priority to overcome this issue.”
Adding on, Gupta said, “The demand for OOH campaigns is slightly different from TVC campaigns and the agencies must do in-depth research before designing OOH campaigns to meet the expectations of the targeted audience. The agencies and brands are investing heavily in OOH campaigns but the measurement of ROI of these campaigns is not defined. Apart from this, agencies must prepare themselves for the timely execution of OOH campaigns in tier cities. The real estate sector is majorly investing in OOH campaigns and has hired creative agencies who are designing content for them.”
Mentioning the increase in AdEx in upcoming years, Gupta said, “Undoubtedly, the investments in OOH campaigns have increased immensely in the last couple of years. The overall increase in several malls and airports has resulted in more investments in the medium. Moreover, the brands are willing to invest the same amount of money across India, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries, to cater to the audience demand across the world.”
“The future of DOOH lies in the integration of data analytics, programmatic advertising, and real-time content delivery. At OSMO we have been able to challenge the traditional methods of OOH planning by extensive use of AI and ML. This has been possible due to the availability of mobility & audience data touchpoints. The integration of DOOH with mobile and online platforms helps us create seamless and integrated brand experiences,” said Kapdi.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hyundai partners with Zest Outdoor Media to amplify sustainability goals
The brand began a campaign to promote the IONIQ 5 – Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle – which is displayed on Zest Media’s 60x40 feet billboard located on the Eastern Express Highway
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:01 PM | 2 min read
Starting last week, Hyundai began a long-term association with Zest Outdoor Media to amplify its sustainability goals. The brand began a campaign to promote the IONIQ 5 – Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle – which is displayed on Zest Media’s 60x40 feet billboard located on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The billboard earned a Guinness World Record in April 2023 for the maximum number of solar panels installed on a billboard, at 84.
Speaking on the partnership, Virat Khullar, AVP & Group Head Marketing – Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said “We are pleased to announce our association for a revolutionary solar-powered OOH platform with remarkable number of solar panels. We are proud to be a green partner of the OOH site which has been awarded Guinness World Record offering this innovative, sustainable & futuristic platform that not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes renewable energy”.
Apart from its recording-breaking feat, the billboard also has a strategic significance for the brand as all the traffic on the EEH consists of only cars, and no two wheelers, thereby making it the ideal location to communicate with the target audience.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Rajneesh Bahl, Business Head, Zest Outdoor Media commented on the partnership saying, “At Zest, our effort is to offer the best to clients and our society, I would like to thank Sumit Banerjee of Innocean India who played a pivotal role in this association with Hyundai. Also, we are grateful to Hyundai management for encouraging and supporting us for this green initiative. This association will encourage other asset management companies to create green outdoor media assets, with the support of such brands. Zest is always committed to a greener OOH and is also working on few projects which will set new milestones”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ideacafe.agency joins hands with ethinos to offer phygital solutions
The collaboration will provide data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Ideacafe and Ethinos have come together to form a strategic partnership to deliver the best phygital solutions for brands by bringing together data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain.
Ethinos Digital Marketing focuses on solving new-age business problems by deploying digital solutions that fit a brand’s business and ideacafe is an agency which is redefining the “brewing” of IDEAS that are media agnostic.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder of ideacafe, said, “We believe that the consumer today is dictating the terms of engagement and the lines between physical and digital have blurred to a significant extent because of which brands now need a better integrated solution to connect effectively and hence our partnership with Ethinos sharpens our OOH offering and makes it even more efficient than it already is”.
Brijesh Munyal, Managing Director Ethinos said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Ideacafe. This strategic collaboration will allow us to offer our clients a more comprehensive marketing solution that combines the reach and impact of OOH with the precision and targeting of digital. Together, we can help our clients reach their target audiences at every touchpoint, from online to offline."
Fabian Trevor Cowan, Chief Growth Officer, ideacafe said, “The next phase in the evolution of OOH will be driven by the true convergence of data and creativity riding on the wheels of technology. The rapid rise in DOOH will rightly raise the expectations of a client base that has begun to believe in the power of Out of home. This collaboration will provide us and our clients with deeper insights on audiences that can now be applied to the OOH environment.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Maruti Suzuki hires 3 agencies for OOH advertising
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH ads this financial year
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Maruti Suzuki has appointed three agencies - Tribes Communications, MOMS Outdoor Media and Laqshya Media - to manage its out-of-home (OOH) advertising account.
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH advertising this financial year.
The news was confirmed to exchange4media by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
Commenting on the account win, Laqshya Media said, "We have been retained again amongst the incumbent agencies for another tenure. Laqshya has been onboard with Maruti since 2009, except 2 years in between."
Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The mandate will cover traditional, outdoor and digital media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube