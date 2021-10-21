Lemma announces free CMS to DOOH screen owners globally

A feature-rich CMS permits media owners to both curate & negate content they find unsuitable for rendering, using either the web portal or the mobile application

Lemma, a fast-growing digital out-of-home network, today announced free CMS (Content Management system) to DOOH screen owners globally. Although the solution has always been offered for free, an official announcement is being issued to aid those media owners who are still using other paid CMS solutions.

In the wake of the pandemic Lemma aims to connect DOOH screens to mainstream digital by extending a standard programmatic compatible CMS platform at no cost, invariably converting DOOH screens to self-sustaining systems, generating profits through inventory monetization. In other words, converting cost centers into profit centers.

Being an ISO certified CMS, it provides a multi-layered protection against illegal access, follows strict access control and global digital advertisement standards & is interoperable with global programmatic demand platforms. Additionally, Lemma CMS offers white label & customized solutions like logo & brand name inclusion on the CMS, giving publishers the liberty to present it as their own while offering infrastructural flexibility to scale one’s business & generate revenue independently or trade their media openly through Lemma programmatic platform.

A feature rich CMS, built to handle remote content distribution across a single screen or a network of screens with advanced content review mechanism in place, it permits owners to both curate & negate content they find unsuitable for rendering, using either the web portal or the mobile application. The CMS has built-in cutting-edge content management features, like scheduling different content for different screens, live data-triggered content rendering like scores, weather, stock market updates, etc. splitting the screen into sections to run various content simultaneously & providing detailed real-time report for each screen for owners to analyze.

Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO Lemma, said, “As stakeholders of the OOH ecosystem we’ve always been of the opinion to empower screen owners with the very basic to start monetization of their screens and convert them to revenue generators. A step ahead in this direction during these trying times, we’ve decided to make a formal announcement to ensure the message reaches to all screen owners who probably are still paying additional software cost which can be easily avoided.”

In addition to being compatible with all hardware and operating systems, the CMS also takes care of the underlying requirements like maintenance, upgrades & more.

A point to note, even with Lemma CMS installed the screen owners will continue to retain a 100% control of the screen, its content and all other factors that are important to them, whether they chose to monetize it or not. Lemma aims to continually enhance DOOH screens providing latest technology & regular system updates through a single click system, much like how apps are installed & updated on mobile devices today.

