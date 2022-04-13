Laqshya Media Group executes 3D anamorphic DOOH installation for Tanishq’s new collection

Laqshya Media Group, a comprehensive marketing communications group in India recently executed India’s first immersive 3D anamorphic installation for Tanishq’s season of bloom collection - Live a Dream. It is installed at Bandstand Promenade, Bandra in Mumbai. The display the LEDs create is called an anamorphic illusion or anamorphosis, which is a distorted projection that reveals itself once you occupy a specific vantage point. Hyper-realistic 3D DOOH billboards have been stunning passers-by on busy streets in China, South Korea, US, UK, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Japan, and now it has debuted in India with Tanishq’s latest installation. Since its launch, people have appreciated this innovative technology all around the city for its jaw-dropping visuals.

This season, discover the beauty of being surrounded by blissful blooms, colourful sparkles and infinite possibilities. A true escape to floral charm, to a dream you can wear, forever. Imagined as an art in harmony with nature, celebrating wings and bouquets of floral ombres, this collection is encrusted with diamonds and colored stones in minimal & dainty pieces of distinct jewellery. Rings, earrings, and neckpieces all designed to charm you away to the land of your imagination. Find traces of rose, tulip, lily, daisy, hydrangea and butterfly in this unique collection from Tanishq- that transcends all senses, transporting you to the figment of your dreams- whimsical & fantasies.

As technology progresses, the push for immersion and for a blended reality with our everyday screens is what will define most of the future trends in the advertising industry and beyond. It started with virtual reality (VR) and artificial reality (AR); now it is moving onto out-of-home. The brief for this campaign was to do something dreamy, paradisal, surreal and larger than life and introduce the collection to a broader set of audience in a way that is accessible, engaging, and celebratory. This attention-grabbing OOH execution highlights a distinct diamond jewellery that mirrors her desire. It is one thing seeing this effect on a video, but in real life, it creates a unique experience for the audience.

Speaking about the partnership with Laqshya Media Group and on this campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd said, “Tanishq has forged to create new paradigms in the jewellery category. Keeping our consumers at the centre of all conversations, we would like to create new narratives with innovation, collaboration, and imagination. This April we are exploring the launch of our collection “Romance of Polki’ in an immersive meta verse experience and today we are glad to bring another immersive experience for yet another special collection ‘Live a Dream’. This first 3D installation is a senatorial experience to the surreal world of dreams and brings alive the beauty, intricacy, and craftsmanship of the collection. Special thanks to our partner Laqshya who have worked alongside to bring this imagination alive.”

Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, said, “We at Laqshya Group are excited to execute and display India’s first 3D anamorphic DOOH installation for Tanishq’s special collection – Live a Dream. Using a technique called ‘Anamorphosis’ to create optical illusions for the viewer has happened in India for the first time. We see it as a powerful new tool for creatives. The installation is hard to describe but incredibly easy to view, with the correct perspective, lighting and shadows, which require no fancy eyewear, mirrors or technology. We are always looking for new ways to surprise consumers with exciting, imaginative, and meaningful experiences. This project has hit the benchmark for sure. Through this impactful DOOH branding exercise, we are taking brand immersion to a different level. It is stimulating strong interest and demand in the advertising community.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)