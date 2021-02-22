Laqshya Media Group crafts OOH campaign for Tanishq

After 2020 everyone has been looking forward to a more positive 2021. India’s most trusted and loved jewellery brand, Tanishq wanted to add a special sparkle to everyone’s desire by bringing Shagun for ’21, to give an auspicious start to 2021. ‘Shagun’ signifies new beginnings full of hope and optimism. The popular practice of adding Rs 1 to any amount as a mark of Shagun has been adopted by Tanishq to bring a special offer to celebrate adding 1 to 2020. As per this offer, customers can now avail of up to 21%* off on the value of Diamond jewellery. Tanishq is also offering additional discounts on diamond jewellery valued above Rs. 12 lacs and 100%* exchange value on old gold jewellery for upgrading to exquisite diamond jewellery.



Diamond jewellery is precious to everyone and can make any occasion special. Hence, Tanishq offers the widest range of diamond jewellery for ‘Shagun’. Customers can choose from an assortment of splendid designs in rings, earrings, pendants, bangles, bracelets and neckwear sets, at attractive prices.



Tanishq and Laqshya Media Group have executed some of the most iconic campaigns in 2020 like Ekatvam and Moods of the Earth. 2021 was kicked off with the auspicious Shagun for ’21 campaign in Top 10 Cities - Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow and Patna. The OOH campaign is a part of their 360-degree campaign for their newest offering and has two very distinct creatives. Comprising a total area of 1,28,000 Sq ft, the 45-day campaign encompasses a mix of iconic large format media units, cluster brandings and other unconventional mediums across all cities that have been utilized to create maximum impact and reach for Tanishq’s target audience.



Speaking about Shagun for ‘21, Arun Narayan, VP-Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, "Shagun for '21 is a token for an auspicious good beginning. The idea of ‘Shagun’ stems from the practice of adding one as a token of good wishes for a new start. As we step into the year 2021, each one of us is looking to a year abundant in its promise of hope and anticipation. To add a little sparkle to this sentiment, we are offering a Shagun of our own to make your New Year sparkle even brighter. Tanishq’s Shagun for ‘21 brings you the widest range of diamond jewellery at incredible offers. On behalf of Tanishq, we wish everyone a very Happy New Year”



Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions said, “With the start of the vaccination drive, we see a ray of hope to get over the year that was. Life has gotten back to normal to a great extent. At this juncture, Tanishq has come up with the brilliant Shagun for ’21 campaign. We hope 2021 brings positivity and growth for everyone. We at Laqshya are proud to have executed this campaign by utilizing our scientifically planned proprietary OOH Planning Tool called SHARP (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-aided Reach Planner) and Laqshya Media’s experienced media planning team to deliver the most effective plan to give Tanishq best results for their sales campaign. We have strategically taken large-format premium media units and created dominance zones in all the cities to establish high visibility and impact in each city. Innovations were made in some selected media in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow by the Laqshya team which grabbed more eyeballs.”





