Laqshya Media executes OOH campaign for Tanishq in 10 cities

The ongoing festive season is a welcome respite that everyone had been looking forward to. To truly celebrate the spirit of festivals, we have seen some beautiful campaigns by leading brands. One of them is Tanishq with its Ekatvam campaign – inspired by the theme of ‘Oneness’.

“Tanishq and Laqshya Media Group have had a long-standing partnership and we are very happy to have executed the special Ekatvam campaign in 10 cities in India - Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow and Patna. Launched on the 16th of October, the OOH campaign is a part of their 360-degree campaign for the new festive collection and will be displayed for a month. A massive campaign that encompasses an area of 1,52,000 sq ft of OOH media has been utilized to create maximum impact and reach the target audience. Catching imagery and iconic large format sites have been selected to ensure highest visibility. Other mediums like bus shelters, metro pillars, etc. have been used as well to ensure wider coverage and frequency. Medias at congregation points, nodal points, main jewelry markets and arterial road of each of the cities were identified to ensure best reach for Tanishq’s target group,” the agency said.

Arun Narayan, VP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “The past six months have made us realize a few things through the selfless acts of our people across the country and our own experiences dealing with many challenges of these times. “Oneness" is a key essence of humanity and it is paramount to come together as one, to help each other rebuild and prevail over these challenges. We are celebrating and expressing this through the brand and collection thought of "Ekatvam". The new, exciting collection is a confluence of various art forms from around the country featuring the artistry of our nation’s best karigars across craft centres bringing alive the central thought of the 'beauty of oneness'. Importantly, this collection we believe will help strongly rebuild the livelihoods of our jewellery Karigars across India and illuminate their homes this Diwali"

Speaking on the campaign Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group said, “Tanishq as a brand has always believed in the power of OOH media to reach the consumers. It is not only their Target Audience, but even the advertising industry looks forward to Taniqshq advertisements and campaigns. With the different phases of Unlock, traffic is almost @80% of the pre Covid era. This aligned with the Festival season and customers coming back to markets. It is just the right time to reach the consumers through OOH. Tanishq is upholding the beauty of unity and bringing to us the exquisite handwork of the Karigars of India. We at Laqshya are very proud to bring this campaign to everyone through our carefully and scientifically-planned OOH media campaign that had used extensive databases and metrics from Laqshya Media’s proprietary platform called SHARP. The Laqshya team as always has executed this campaign brilliantly despite restrictions of limited lockdown and safety issues related to Covid. It is definitely one of the most visible and attractive campaigns.”