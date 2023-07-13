How DOOH growth is redefining the future of digital creators
Industry players are unanimous in their view that advancements in OOH advertising and adaptation of innovative tech have opened new doors for the digital creators
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years, as per industry reports. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. With the number of screens rising, the demand for more digital creators is also going up.
The digital content creator market share is expected to witness CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032 with the market share estimated to reach nearly US$ 12.9 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 3.37 billion in 2021.
Defining the future of digital creators, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, of White Rivers Media said, “Advancements in the OOH advertising have opened many new doors for the digital creators to leverage the available technology and build jaw-dropping content at a large scale. Brands can now beautifully bridge the gap between the digital and physical world with the mindful integration of tools like AI and VR along with a data-driven approach. Combining the new-age tools with the infinite potential of a human mind, the results can truly be phenomenal.”
As per Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at XPERIA Group, “Future of digital creators is very bright unless they stop learning the demand of the TG they are targeting. More stories telling with the content will happen, more demand will be created for advertising agencies to deliver better content.”
On how creative agencies and digital creators strategize their marketing and advertising content to generate more engagement and traffic to the brands, Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO at MadHawks said, “We developed a campaign for a fashion brand that included social media amplification via influencer collaborations on YouTube and Instagram to do a soft launch of the collection. With the genuine reach of influencers, we were able to test out the potential of the collection with a very minimalistic budget. And simultaneously we took the audience to the website to check; we achieved higher brand recognition and increased website traffic.”
Gupta further said, “We are in the process of creating our AI-driven DMP which will be connected with multiple LED screens at multiple touch points. Roadside screens as well as different other touch points in one hand. On the other hand, our creative team has been working for the last year on various content including Anamorphic content, Projection mapping content, etc.”
“Xperia Group is a very young agency and has been designed to work with contemporary OOH tech and creativity, so it will try to deliver more creativity. We already have a studio in Delhi with limited resources and have another studio in Bangalore. Delhi Studio primarily works with creative content. Bangalore Studio is for musical content. We are increasing our capacity in both studios to deliver more creative works.” He added.
Elaborating on the overall increase in the number of advertising agencies and digital creators Gupta further said, “Digital creators are increasing but it is important to have good relevant creators to support the industry to compete with the international content creators with good standards.
Nowadays we want to experience the product, which is only possible with OOH advertising. A new format of OOH advertising is called EXPERIENTIAL ADVERTISING. This is the future, innovations bound to come on EXPOOH with different tech integrations and creativity.”
Emphasizing the brand’s interest in OOH campaigns, Kothari said, “An outdoor ad is seen by its audience for almost nanoseconds within which an impact has to be created to ensure an effective landing. Due to the nature of outdoor content consumption, OOH campaigns also have their advantages over media ads like extended shelf life, unduplicated recalls, and greater ROIs at lesser investments. With thoughtfully selected channels and well-strategised content delivered at a relevant time, any form of advertising can shine through.
Outdoor continues to be a classic advertising medium for brands to communicate their message effectively. From OOH to DOOH to digital, advertising comes with boundless options. What ultimately makes the difference is how wisely the option has been chosen for every single brand, every single day!”
As for Gupta, “Brands are spending and will continue to spend on OOH. Formats will be different but OOH will exist. A new form of OOH is DOOH or EXPOOH. Two strategies works in OOH, either you paint the city with the brand and brand color or put up a Spectacular format that becomes the talk of the town. I think both are taking the industry ahead.”
Ideacafe.agency executes ‘fitness billboard’ for Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan
Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 7:32 PM | 3 min read
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c.
“This is a first-of-its-kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. To spread the awareness about Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan, Ideacafe.agency partnered with the brand to create first ever ‘FITNESS BILLBOARD’ OOH innovation,” stated a press release.
With a simple insight, those who are active more often have a lower chance of developing diabetes and walking is a great way to be active. Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check as walking is one of the easiest activities to start with, and most people with diabetes can do it.
“We choose one of the busiest junctions of Mumbai – Mahim Causeway for billboard activation. We invited Mumbaikars to take the fitness challenge and more than 100+ commuters agreed to participate,” the release from the agency said.
A medical team of experts were present at the venue who conducted routine health checks to the audiences before the treadmill fitness test. People took up fitness challenges on the treadmill as they walked to assess their health score. Post that doctor interacted with the individuals and spoke about diabetes and how one can stay healthy with simple lifestyle changes he/she can do in their lives to control that. The doctors also discussed the Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Plan and how one can secure their family’s long-term financial plans by giving them the well-deserved peace of mind. The activity was carried over the weekend and caught the attention of Mumbaikars who welcomed the initiative from Bajaj Allianz and pledged to stay healthy.
Nabendu commented, “As Bajaj Allianz is committed to help several Indians secure their family’s long-term financial plans, we at Ideacafe.agency too are passionate in bringing creativity alive on OOH space. With an opportunity to craft something innovative we at Ideacafe.agency took this challenge and created the first ever fitness billboard innovation on OOH. We believe this FITNESS BILLBOARD OOH idea has a merit to raise awareness to inform and educate people about rising diabetic issue (India is referred to as 'diabetes capital of the world' with the diabetic population in the country expected to hit an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030) with the intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviours, and beliefs towards the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.”
He further commented, “Our philosophy at Ideacafe.agency is to create inspiration on OOH and treat the medium differently. Unlike many forms of advertising, OOH immerses an audience in your brand story, making it one of the most impactful mediums for powerful storytelling and we truly amplified this Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan communication through OOH in a big way. Ideacafe.agency executed the OOH campaign seamlessly in major cities(Mumbai, Pune & Ahmedabad) targeting the right audience at relevant locations. Since this was the first of its kind product in the Insurance sector, we spread the awareness through the LARGEST BILLBOARD (120x122 feet display left an indelible impression on the minds of audiences passing by the media every day”.
Will 3D add a new dimension to DOOH in India?
Industry experts weigh in on the future of 3D OOH in India and the challenges that lay therein
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 27, 2023 8:37 AM | 4 min read
Over the last couple of years, the OOH industry has evolved exponentially and the frequent shift from DOOH to programmatic DOOH has extensively expanded the horizons of the industry.
The fast-evolving industry is going through a transformative phase post-pandemic and the industry is expected to cross Rs 4,106 cr in AdEx in 2023. The brands including Tata Tanishq, Nike, Bata, Hyundai, Renault and Vivo have already shifted to 3D advertising model and are investing heavily in the campaigns.
To know more about how the industry has performed in the last two years, what challenges the industry faces presently, and how agencies are signing into 3D OOH, e4m interacted with experts.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023: OOH crossed 2019 levels, and in 2022 became Rs 3600 crore plus medium and grew at 68% over 2021, registering a 4% share of Adex.
Elaborating on how the industry has evolved in the last couple of years, Rachana Lokhande, Co-Founder of Glocal Bridge, said: “The significant increase in both business volume and workforce is overshadowed by the transformative effects of digitization on how we operate. This shift has been driven by the rapid advancements in connectivity infrastructure and substantial investments in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platforms. Moreover, the integration of digitization has fundamentally changed our working methods, offering newfound opportunities for efficiency and innovation.”
Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder of OSMO said, “The industry has adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite temporary setbacks due to lockdowns and reduced outdoor mobility, the OOH industry has demonstrated resilience and agility in adapting to changing consumer behaviours and restrictions."
Focusing on the advertising cost Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at Xperia Group said, “The cost of OOH advertising this year is high as compared to previous years. Moreover, the cost of investment and advertising has increased in the last couple of years because both media owners and brands are buying this medium. The other factors which are responsible for significantly evolving the OOH industry include urbanisation of rural India and the emergence of tendered media.”
Describing the future of 3D billboards in India, Lokhande, said “We are witnessing a rising trend in brand investments towards developing 3D content for digital billboards, aimed at cutting through the advertising clutter. This focus on 3D content aims to create visually captivating experiences and grab viewers' attention effectively. However, brands need to ensure that the 3D content aligns with their messaging and brand identity to truly resonate with their target audience.”
Discussing more about the challenges faced by the industry, Lokhande said, “The lack of consistent regulations and policies, which fail to adhere to global standards, presents a significant challenge. Prioritizing longer duration contracts that focus on building city infrastructure, rather than short-term contracts solely driven by advertising revenue, should be given priority to overcome this issue.”
Adding on, Gupta said, “The demand for OOH campaigns is slightly different from TVC campaigns and the agencies must do in-depth research before designing OOH campaigns to meet the expectations of the targeted audience. The agencies and brands are investing heavily in OOH campaigns but the measurement of ROI of these campaigns is not defined. Apart from this, agencies must prepare themselves for the timely execution of OOH campaigns in tier cities. The real estate sector is majorly investing in OOH campaigns and has hired creative agencies who are designing content for them.”
Mentioning the increase in AdEx in upcoming years, Gupta said, “Undoubtedly, the investments in OOH campaigns have increased immensely in the last couple of years. The overall increase in several malls and airports has resulted in more investments in the medium. Moreover, the brands are willing to invest the same amount of money across India, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries, to cater to the audience demand across the world.”
“The future of DOOH lies in the integration of data analytics, programmatic advertising, and real-time content delivery. At OSMO we have been able to challenge the traditional methods of OOH planning by extensive use of AI and ML. This has been possible due to the availability of mobility & audience data touchpoints. The integration of DOOH with mobile and online platforms helps us create seamless and integrated brand experiences,” said Kapdi.
Hyundai partners with Zest Outdoor Media to amplify sustainability goals
The brand began a campaign to promote the IONIQ 5 – Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle – which is displayed on Zest Media’s 60x40 feet billboard located on the Eastern Express Highway
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:01 PM | 2 min read
Starting last week, Hyundai began a long-term association with Zest Outdoor Media to amplify its sustainability goals. The brand began a campaign to promote the IONIQ 5 – Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle – which is displayed on Zest Media’s 60x40 feet billboard located on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The billboard earned a Guinness World Record in April 2023 for the maximum number of solar panels installed on a billboard, at 84.
Speaking on the partnership, Virat Khullar, AVP & Group Head Marketing – Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said “We are pleased to announce our association for a revolutionary solar-powered OOH platform with remarkable number of solar panels. We are proud to be a green partner of the OOH site which has been awarded Guinness World Record offering this innovative, sustainable & futuristic platform that not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes renewable energy”.
Apart from its recording-breaking feat, the billboard also has a strategic significance for the brand as all the traffic on the EEH consists of only cars, and no two wheelers, thereby making it the ideal location to communicate with the target audience.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Rajneesh Bahl, Business Head, Zest Outdoor Media commented on the partnership saying, “At Zest, our effort is to offer the best to clients and our society, I would like to thank Sumit Banerjee of Innocean India who played a pivotal role in this association with Hyundai. Also, we are grateful to Hyundai management for encouraging and supporting us for this green initiative. This association will encourage other asset management companies to create green outdoor media assets, with the support of such brands. Zest is always committed to a greener OOH and is also working on few projects which will set new milestones”.
ideacafe.agency joins hands with ethinos to offer phygital solutions
The collaboration will provide data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Ideacafe and Ethinos have come together to form a strategic partnership to deliver the best phygital solutions for brands by bringing together data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain.
Ethinos Digital Marketing focuses on solving new-age business problems by deploying digital solutions that fit a brand’s business and ideacafe is an agency which is redefining the “brewing” of IDEAS that are media agnostic.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder of ideacafe, said, “We believe that the consumer today is dictating the terms of engagement and the lines between physical and digital have blurred to a significant extent because of which brands now need a better integrated solution to connect effectively and hence our partnership with Ethinos sharpens our OOH offering and makes it even more efficient than it already is”.
Brijesh Munyal, Managing Director Ethinos said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Ideacafe. This strategic collaboration will allow us to offer our clients a more comprehensive marketing solution that combines the reach and impact of OOH with the precision and targeting of digital. Together, we can help our clients reach their target audiences at every touchpoint, from online to offline."
Fabian Trevor Cowan, Chief Growth Officer, ideacafe said, “The next phase in the evolution of OOH will be driven by the true convergence of data and creativity riding on the wheels of technology. The rapid rise in DOOH will rightly raise the expectations of a client base that has begun to believe in the power of Out of home. This collaboration will provide us and our clients with deeper insights on audiences that can now be applied to the OOH environment.”
Maruti Suzuki hires 3 agencies for OOH advertising
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH ads this financial year
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Maruti Suzuki has appointed three agencies - Tribes Communications, MOMS Outdoor Media and Laqshya Media - to manage its out-of-home (OOH) advertising account.
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH advertising this financial year.
The news was confirmed to exchange4media by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
Commenting on the account win, Laqshya Media said, "We have been retained again amongst the incumbent agencies for another tenure. Laqshya has been onboard with Maruti since 2009, except 2 years in between."
Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The mandate will cover traditional, outdoor and digital media.
Myntra & Talented bring back Adarsh Balak
The agency has worked on a billboard campaign for Myntra’s End Of Reason Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 1:05 PM | 3 min read
Adarsh Balak entered meme subculture over half a decade ago when Priyesh Trivedi resurrected the protagonist and the 80’s poster aesthetic to showcase the bitter-sweet comedies of the modern dystopian world. It took social media by storm with its varied shades of dark humour and vivid illustrations.
For the millennials, Adarsh Balak has been the poster child of subversion, quiet rebellion and self-expression. Precisely why it became one of the most culture-impacting pieces of art for modern-day India.
Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and like art, it is a tool to inform dissent. So to promote the biggest offers of Myntra’s biggest sale of the season–End Of Reason Sale, Talented agency collaborated with Priyesh to create a billboard campaign incorporating the best of both worlds–Adarsh Balak and Fashion. The billboards stand tall across the streets of Mumbai until the 10th of June.
“Symbolism is at the centrestage of art and fashion. The rebellious undercurrent of the Adarsh Balak icon lends itself naturally to the bold world of fashion. So, instead of getting a celebrity to be the face, we picked Adarsh. He is someone modern-day millennials relate to, and be reminded of the unhindered spirit of their youth,” says Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented agency.
She adds, “The brainstorming on this was wild. Funnily, Priyesh is nothing like Adarsh Balak, which was unexpected. An introverted, talented artist, he let us spill all our visual concepts on the table, and patiently fine-tuned them to ensure they stayed true to the Adarsh Balak universe– Fashion campaign but Banksy style. The first sample illustration he made was for the Adidas sneakers billboard, which got approved by Myntra in the first-go, also strengthening everyone’s conviction to this approach. It was a golden triangle–dark humour, rebellion, fashion.”
Touching upon the initiatives, Abhishek Gour, Director-Digital Marketing, said,
"The campaign has been designed to communicate the disruptive EORS propositions with a unique approach, to break the clutter amidst all the noise online and solidify Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion platform in the country. Our collaboration with India’s ideal good boy 'Adarsh Balak' by giving him a whole new personality is a testament to our commitment to always keeping EORS-based communication fresh and interesting with a dash of humour as we build deeper resonance with our customers."
“What is really interesting about this project was trying to find the right balance between doing justice to the brand comms and also keeping the aesthetics of Adarsh Balak as a pop culture sensation in check. As advertising creatives we’re wired to always think brand-first and somewhere to mesh the two without disregarding either world was a fun exercise,” adds Aabhas Sreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented.
Ashish Bhasin to mentor growth and transformation at Connect Network Inc
Bhasin will also acquire a significant minority stake in the agency over a defined period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 1, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
Integrated marketing communications services company Connect Network Inc, specializing in OOH, Experiential and Digital Marketing services, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help fulfil their ambition of becoming the first India Out Global Marketing Communication Services Network.
Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group will personally mentor Connect Network Inc, with the key objective of bringing the company to global standards, by introducing best practices. Bhasin, with 35 years of global industry experience, will work with the Connect Network Board to help them drive exponential and sustainable growth, both organically and through M&A.
Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”
With this appointment Ashish Bhasin will join the Connect Network Inc as Mentor and Advisor and in keeping with his belief of ‘skin in the game’, will also acquire a significant minority stake over a defined period of time.
Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO Connect Network Inc said “I am absolutely thrilled that Ashish Bhasin has agreed to mentor Connect Network Inc. I have worked with him for several years and know that his tremendous experience, wealth of information, reputation and knowledge will bring a huge value in guiding Connect Network Inc to a leadership position. There is all round excitement in the company as we welcome him and in true Ashish style, even before stepping in as mentor he is already setting up scarily ambitious goals and plans for us. We want to create not just an India leading but the first India Out, integrated global marketing services group. Like Ashish says, we are only constrained by our own ambitions. Next 10 years belong to India and Connect Network Inc now feels empowered to make the most of this opportunity.”
