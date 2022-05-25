Zee Media FY22 revenue up 33.6% on double-digit ad rev growth

Advertising revenue for the fourth quarter saw 39.4% jump to Rs 237 crore

Zee Media's operating revenue for the fiscal ended 31st March has jumped 33.6% to Rs 866.8 crore against Rs 649 crore in the previous fiscal. While ad revenue rose 36.4% to Rs 822.6 crore from Rs 603 crore, Subscription revenue was down 3.4% to Rs 38.49 crore from Rs 39.8 crore. Revenue from other sales and services declined 7% to Rs 5.7 crore compared to Rs 6.1 crore.

Operating expenditure rose 42.2% to Rs 613.2 crore from Rs 431.2 crore. Operating costs were up 49.4% to Rs 129.4 crore from Rs 86.6 crore. Employee benefits expenses jumped 31.5% to Rs 219.9 crore from Rs 167.3 crore. Marketing, Distribution, and Business Promotion Expenses expanded by 35.1% to Rs 82.6 crore from Rs 61.1 crore.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 117.7 crore against a net profit of Rs 75.74 crore. Operating profit increased 16.4% to Rs 253.6 crore compared to Rs 217.8 crore.

For the fourth quarter, the company's operating revenue rose 35.4% to Rs 247.7 crore compared to Rs 182.9 crore. Expenditure jumped 54.1% to Rs 189.1 crore from Rs 122.7 crore. Operating profit was down 2.7% to Rs 58.6 crore from Rs 60.2 crore. The company slipped into a net loss of Rs 51.45 crore against a net profit of Rs 10.5 crore.

The media company’s advertising revenue jumped 39.4% to Rs 237 crore from Rs 170.1 crore. Subscription revenue shrank 20% to Rs 9.2 crore from Rs 11.5 crore. Revenue from other sales and services was up 11.3% to Rs 1.44 crore from Rs 1.3 crore.

Operating Costs climbed 64.2% to Rs 42.9 crore from Rs 26.1 crore. Employee Benefits Expenses increased 52.9% to Rs 65.2 crore from Rs 42.65 crore. Marketing, Distribution, and Business Promotion Expenses declined 21.8% to Rs 13.3 crore from Rs 17 crore.

