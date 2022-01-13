Will news rating data roll-out be delayed despite MIB go-ahead?

While some experts say technicalities will delay the actual roll-out, there are others who assert that there is no reason to postpone as BARC is already gathering data for the genre

Even as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked the Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India to release news ratings with an immediate effect, there is a debate in the industry about the commencement of the actual data roll-out.

While BARC India is tight-lipped about the entire development, there are those in the industry who believe that it will take at least a few weeks before the news rating data is made available to the subscribers.

Under the revised system, the reporting of news and niche genres will be on a ‘four-week rolling average concept’. The MIB has also told BARC to release the last three months' data for the genre in a monthly format for fair and equitable representation of true trends.

“The actual roll-out of rating data might not happen so soon as is being anticipated as there are technicalities involved. The first set of fresh data will come only after four weeks. It might take at least 8-10 weeks for the first set of data to come out,” a senior executive with a leading news network said on the condition of anonymity.

TV news ad sales executives say that the delay in publishing data will mean that the news channels will not be able to take advantage of news data resumption during the assembly election period. The results of the five state assembly elections will be announced on 10th March.

“If the data roll-out gets delayed by eight weeks or beyond then the news genre will not be able to capitalise on the resumption of news data. In the absence of data, the news channels, particularly the smaller ones, had got severely impacted,” a senior ad sales executive with a leading network said.

However, there are some in the industry who assert that there is no reason to postpone the release of news ratings as BARC is already gathering data for the genre. “BARC is already collecting data, so there is no reason to postpone it. If the data is ready for publishing there is absolutely no case to postpone it now,” a veteran media executive said.

A top official from a news broadcasting company said that BARC India cannot stop the release of data beyond a point as the MIB has asked them to publish news data with immediate effect. “Technically, there shouldn’t be any problem as BARC is ready with the data. They have to start publishing the data based on a four-week rolling average,” the official said.

The veteran media executive quoted above also said that the MIB’s orders are legally not binding on BARC. “MIB doesn’t own BARC. BARC is an independent organisation that has been set up by three industry bodies. This notion that the government should have veto power on BARC is nonsensical,” he added.

He also pointed out that the TV rating guidelines under which BARC India has got registration came much after the inception of the audience measurement body. “Both TRAI and MIB have regulatory powers over broadcasters within the constraints of the law. There is no law under which BARC is regulated. It is governed by a bunch of rules under which it is expected to operate,” the executive stated.

