Welcome return of ratings: Markand Adhikari

After more than a year of suspension of TV news ratings, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday asked BARC to release it with immediate effect. The ministry gave the go-ahead after BARC revised its procedures and protocols.



Markand Adhikari, Chairman & MD of SAB group, has welcomed the development.



"It’s a democratic and fair decision and I welcome it. The advertisers need an active currency and this will help in making the right decisions. This will do justice to the standing of all broadcasters as per their performance,” he said.



Adhikari further said that the ratings should not have remained suspended for a year and that it did not benefit anyone.

