TV saw 2,550 advertisers in Sep 2021: TAM AdEx

The broadcast industry is witnessing some strong growth this year. According to the TAM adex data for the month of September, the overall ad volumes on TV increased by 11% compared to Sep'20. Without the Sports genre, the increase was 10%. However, the ad volumes on television grew in every week of Sep'21 over the same weeks in Sep'20; the highest growth (14%) was seen in week 1 of Sep'21.

Additionally, the tally of categories, advertisers, and brands grew by 8%, 18%, and 15% respectively during Sep'21 compared to Sep'20. The medium witnessed over 2,550 advertisers and 3,950 brands on September 21.

According to the report, Milk Beverages as a category reached the first position during Sep'21 from seventh in Sep'20, followed by Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media on the second position. Ecom-Online Shopping, Chocolates, and Tea were the new entrants among the top ten categories in Sep'21. Also, the top ten categories added 31% share of ad volumes in Sep'21. Additionally, the Milk Beverages category saw the highest surge in ad volumes with a growth of 74% followed by EcomOnline Shopping with 2.5 times growth during Sep'21 compared to Sep'20. Over 190 growing categories were present in Sep'21 compared to Sep'20 on TV.

Among the advertisers, Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser India were the top two advertisers during both Sep’21 and Sep’20. Brooke Bond Lipton India, Cadburys India and Amazon Online India saw a positive shift in ranks. Procter & Gamble and Ponds India were the new entrants in the top ten advertisers’ list. The top ten advertisers had a 39% share of Ad Volumes during Sep’21.

On the brand side, Horlicks was the top brand during Sep'21 followed by Amazon.in. During Sep'21, a total of 3900 + brands appeared on TV. and the top ten brands had a 10% share of Ad Volumes among which six belonged to Reckitt Benckiser.

The mediums also witnessed over 50 exclusive categories, 1500 advertisers, and 2500 brands in September’21 against the same month the previous year. Eyewear-Lenses topped among the exclusive categories followed by Adhesives in Sep'21 compared to Sep'20. Lux Industries was the top exclusive advertiser followed by Google. Dettol topped among the exclusive brands followed by Airtel Black.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)