The Big Rejig of 2021 - Part 2

The year 2021 saw a lot of changes in the top deck of leading TV broadcasting companies. Viacom18 finally got a new CEO in Jyoti Deshpande after the exit of Sudhanshu Vats in 2020. Ad sales veteran Rohit Gupta bid adieu to Sony Pictures Networks India after spending close to two decades with the company. Star Sports Ad Sales Head Anil Jayaraj quit the company to join rival Viacom18 as head of the sports business. BARC India CEO Sunil Lulla left the TV measurement body while IndiaCast CEO Anuj Gandhi decided to leave the company after almost 10 years. e4m brings to you the Top 10 exits from the broadcasting sector in 2021

Jyoti Deshpande

Viacom18 appointed Jyoti Deshpande as CEO in September. Jyoti brings 27+ years of experience in the media and entertainment business. She joined Viacom18 from Reliance Industries where she was serving as President - Media Platform & Content since 2018.

Rohit Gupta

Rohit Gupta transitioned from his role as Sony’s Chief Revenue Officer – Ad Sales and International Business to the responsibility of being SPN’s Advisor to the Management and the Board.



Anil Jayaraj

Star Sports EVP - Ad Sales Anil Jayaraj left the sports broadcasting giant to join Viacom18 as the CEO of its newly created sports division. At Viacom18, he is spearheading the network’s foray into acquisition, broadcasting, and monetisation of sports properties.





Sunil Lulla

Sunil Lulla quit as the CEO of joint industry body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India in August. Lulla had replaced former BARC India CEO Parth Dasgupta in October 2019.



Anuj Gandhi

IndiaCast Media Distribution Group CEO Anuj Gandhi moved on from the company after a 9.5-year stint. Gandhi was leading the company since its inception in June 2012.

In July 2019, Gandhi took on an additional role at Reliance Jio as Head of Partnerships (Media)-Cable business.

Prateek Garg

Prateek Garg, Head of Corporate Development — Direct-to-Consumer & International, APAC, The Walt Disney Company, quit in September.

Siddharth Jain

Siddharth Jain, SVP and MD South Asia, WarnerMedia, left the company after 15 years to join Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) as Secretary-General.



Deepak Jacob

Deepak Jacob, who was Chief Regional Counsel, Direct-to-Consumer & International - India, ME & SEA, The Walt Disney Company, left the media and entertainment conglomerate to join Dream Sports Group as Group General Counsel.



Deep Drona

Enterr10 Media COO Deep Drona quit the company after a one-year stint. Drona had quit ITW Consulting to join Enterr10 Media in February 2020.



Pawan Jailkhani

Pawan Jailkhanai stepped down as CRO of 9X Media Group after 11 years to venture into data analytics business.

