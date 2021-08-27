Tata Sky unveils its first batch of India-made set-top boxes

DTH operator Tata Sky has unveiled its first batch of domestically manufactured set-top boxes. The set-top boxes have been manufactured in partnership with Technicolor Connected Home and Flextronics.

Talking about the launch, Tata Sky’s MD & CEO, Harit Nagpal said, “The India-made set-top boxes will help generate employment while reducing lead time. The boxes have been tested and re-tested beyond the factory floor for quality assurance, and we hope this endeavor will help us to serve the Indian consumers even better.”



“Today’s news marks the accomplishment of objectives outlined in August of 2020, in which Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home committed to shifting the production and distribution of STBs – including Android TV-based Binge+ set-top box – within India. This is another step in Technicolor Connected Home’s continuing investment in the growth of the important Indian market,” said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home.

The mass production of the set-top boxes developed for Tata Sky by Technicolor Connected Home started in Chennai, in partnership with Flextronics, in June 2021.

“The disruptions brought about by COVID-19 have illustrated the importance of having manufacturing and distribution operations that are as close to the subscriber base as possible. Technicolor Connected Home remains committed to working with Tata Sky -- and network service providers across the world -- to minimize risks and total cost of ownership of STB deployments,” concluded Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home.

